Ireland drop two places in the World Rugby Rankings after loss to France

Ireland have fallen to fifth place in the World Rugby Rankings after suffering a narrow defeat to France in the Six Nations.

The men in green had leapfrogged England in the rankings following their win against Wales in the first round of the Six Nations, but the loss in Paris has seen Ireland fall below the English once more, while France have also overtaken them.

France are up to fourth as a result while England are back in third place, despite having not gained any points in the rankings from their 33-0 defeat of Italy in Rome.

Ireland are still within touching distance of France and England above them, and there is likely to be more place swapping between the three countries before the Six Nations is over.

A little further down the rankings, Scotland have dropped one place to seventh, after their defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

Scotland had gone ahead of Australia in the rankings after beating England at Twickenham, but they have now returned to their-pre-Six Nations placing of seventh.

Wales have remained in eighth place following their win, although they have considerably closed the gap between themselves and Scotland, while also putting some distance between themselves and ninth-ranked Argentina.

Portugal drop three places after loss to Romania.

Having risen three places in the rankings last week thanks to a draw against Georgia, Portugal have now dropped three places due to their loss against Romania in the Rugby Europe Championship.

Spain have risen three places in the rankings thanks to their dramatic late win against Russia, which has seen them go top of the 2021 Rugby Europe Championship.

The Spaniards’ bid for a place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup has also been significantly strengthened by the victory, as they have tightened their grip on third place in the combined 2021 and 2022 Rugby Europe Championship table, which is being used to determine who qualifies for the World Cup.

Should Spain remain in third place, they will progress to a final qualification tournament, where they will play teams from Africa, Asia/Pacific and the Americas in a round-robin format, where the winner will qualify.

They will qualify directly for the World Cup in France if they finish in the top two, and that goal is well within their reach, as they are currently just one point behind Romania in the table.

Here’s how things stand in the qualification race for #RWC2023 with a look at the combined 2021 and 2022 @rugby_europe Championship standings The top two teams will directly qualify, with the third placed team going into the Final Qualification Tournament. All to play for🏉 pic.twitter.com/8dFapnBAWS — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) February 13, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 90.61

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.75

3. England (+1) – 86.66

4. France (+1) – 86.36

5. Ireland (-2) – 86.00

6. Australia (+1) – 83.92

7. Scotland (-1) – 83.23

8. Wales (N/C) – 82.25

9. Argentina (N/C) – 80.58

10. Japan (N/C) – 78.26

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.32

12. Samoa (N/C) – 73.59

13. Georgia (N/C) – 72.72

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.51

15. Romania (N/C) – 68.50

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.72

17. Spain (+3) – 66.74

18. USA (N/C) – 66.54

19. Uruguay (N/C) – 66.40

20. Portugal (-3) – 66.24

