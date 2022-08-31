Ireland drop in women’s World Rugby Rankings after defeat to Japan

Ireland have dropped two places in the women’s World Rugby Rankings after their defeat to Japan in Tokyo.

After a thumping 57-22 victory against Japan in Shizuoka, Ireland were unable to back up their impressive performance in the second test as they fell to a 29-10 loss to the Sakura.

Greg McWilliams’ side had risen from seventh to sixth place in the rankings after their victorious first meeting with the Japanese, but Saturday’s loss in the second test has seen Ireland drop to eighth place.

Italy and Australia have risen ahead of Ireland in the rankings as a result, even though the Wallaroos lost to New Zealand in Adelaide on the same day.

Japan stay put despite win against the Irish.

Japan remain in 13th place despite their win, although they have moved significantly closer to 12th placed Spain, who recently lost back to back matches against South Africa.

The USA claimed a 21-17 victory against Scotland at the weekend, while Canada eased to a 31-3 win against Wales, although neither North American country has risen in the rankings due to those results.

With the women’s Rugby World Cup kicking off on October 8th, the likes of England, France and Italy will be back in action in the coming weeks as part of their preparations for the showpiece tournament.

England are the favourites to be crowned world champions this year, although France have pushed the Red Roses all the way on a number of occasions in recent times, while hosts New Zealand seem to be hitting their stride at the right time.

Check out the top 15 in the women’s World Rugby Rankings below.

1. England (N/C) – 96.78

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 89.57

3. France (N/C) – 87.91

4. Canada (N/C) – 87.17

5. USA (N/C) – 78.37

6. Italy (+1) – 76.69

7. Australia (+1) – 75.68

8. Ireland (-2) – 74.01

9. Wales (N/C) – 72.53

10. Scotland (N/C) – 71.20

11. South Africa (N/C) – 68.50

12. Spain (N/C) – 68.47

13. Japan (N/C) – 68.33

14. Russia (N/C) – 61.10

15. Kazakhstan (N/C) – 58.45

