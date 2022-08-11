Ireland captain Nichola Fryday never imagined she’d get professional contract

Nichola Fryday has admitted that she never thought she would sign a professional contract as a women’s rugby player.

The IRFU announced last week that 43 professional contracts would be provided to Ireland’s elite women’s rugby players next season, which will see the 15s team be fully professional for the first time.

Teams like England and France have been professional for a number of years, during which time they have dominated the Six Nations, although the new contracts should allow Ireland to begin closing the gap.

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday was speaking in an in-house interview and admitted that she never expected to sign a professional rugby contract during her career.

Nichola Fryday on becoming a professional rugby player.

“I never thought it would happen for me as a player so to have that news come, it’s amazing,” Fryday admitted.

“It shows the direction that women’s rugby and women’s sport is going in Ireland. It’s great, but for us as a squad, we’re now focused back on the task at hand – it’s two tests in Japan.

“That’s something we can think about when we get home, but at the moment we’re just focusing on Japan.”

Watch📹 “Everyone talks about how a tour brings a team together so it’s going to be lovely for this squad to get that opportunity” – Nichola Fryday on leading Ireland on their first overseas tour in Japan.#NothingLikeIt #ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #JapanTour2022 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 10, 2022

First-ever tour for Ireland’s women.

Ireland’s women’s team has never gone on a summer tour before, and anticipation is high for when they travel to Japan to take on the Sakura in a two-match series.

While the team will of course be aiming for two wins in Japan, Fryday also stressed how great an opportunity it is for a team with plenty of new faces to gel.

“To be going on our first tour to a country like Japan, it’s amazing. We’re all just so excited for this opportunity,” Fryday said.

“Everyone tells us that a tour brings a team together so I think from that aspect it’s going to be lovely for this squad to get that opportunity for the first time.”

Ireland play Japan in the first of two tests in Shizuoka on Saturday, August 20th, before playing the Sakura for a second time the following Saturday in Tokyo.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Nichola Fryday