Ireland captain Ciara Griffin says the squad were disappointed by Anthony Eddy’s comments

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin has admitted that she was disappointed with women’s director of rugby Anthony Eddy’s recent comments.

Eddy has come under intense criticism this week, after he said that is “incorrect” to claim that Ireland’s women’s 15s team has been neglected, in favour of the sevens team.

His comments come a little over a month since Ireland failed to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup, which resulted in head coach Adam Griggs announcing he would step down from his position after this month’s tests against the USA and Japan.

Griffin was speaking at a press conference ahead of Ireland’s encounter with the USA on Friday and revealed that Eddy apologised to her for his comments.

“Yeah, I was [disappointed]. We all were,” Griffin said, via RTE.

“People have their comments, that’s fine, that’s what the review is for, we can put our feedback into that, we’re just going to trust the review process. Anthony has addressed me in terms of that, he apologised in case people took offence to his comments.

“His comments were made, we now need to focus on the game, on the game at hand and we’ll look at the review process after that and give our opinions there.”

The women’s director of rugby came under fire for his comments.

Eddy has come under fire for claiming that the IRFU had given the women’s 15s team plenty of support, with current and former Ireland players both criticising him this week.

Former Ireland international Jenny Murphy called Eddy “spineless” in response to his comments and questioned whether he cared about women’s rugby.

Current Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney also made her feelings be known via Twitter, suggesting that she sees Eddy’s comments as “slurry”.

