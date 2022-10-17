Ireland ‘building something special’ at Rugby League World Cup

Toby King believes Ireland can build “something special” at the Rugby League World Cup which will see the team prosper for years to come.

Ireland got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday as the Wolfhounds claimed a 48-2 victory against Jamaica in Group C to take a big step towards the quarter-finals.

A win against Michael Cheika’s Lebanon this Sunday would see Ireland book their place in the last eight, before they take on New Zealand in their final group game.

Try-scorer Toby King was speaking to Forty20 TV after the game and expressed his belief that Ireland can follow Tonga’s lead in going from also-rans to World Cup contenders.

Toby King on Ireland’s rugby league aspirations.

“It’s been fantastic. Full credit to [head coach] Jed [Corcoran] and all the coaching staff,” King said.

“I feel like we’re building something special at Ireland and it’s not just about this World Cup, it’s about something potentially in the future.

“We’re changing the perception of Ireland. It’s a bit similar to what Tonga did with their national team, what they put behind it. It changed rugby league in Tonga and I think we can do something similar in Ireland with a successful World Cup.

“We’ll back that up in Ireland and there’s no reason why we can’t go on and become a top tier nation.”

☘️ It was a family affair for Ireland earlier today as the Wolfhounds took the game by storm. Catch up on the best of the action from Ireland’s victory over Jamaica. ⤵️ #RLWC2021 | @BBCSport | @IrelandRL | @JAMRugbyLeague | #JAMIRE pic.twitter.com/AhbokhZziI — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 16, 2022

The Wolfhounds have high aspirations.

Rugby league’s popularity pales in comparison to rugby union in Ireland, and that is reflected in the national team’s squad, as most players involved are either English-born or Australian-born with Irish heritage.

This is the case for many teams in the tournament, including Ireland’s group opponents Jamaica and Lebanon, both of which are mostly made up of English-born and Australian-born players, respectively.

Tonga also heavily avail of the grandparent rule and went from failing to reach the quarter-finals in 2013 to being narrowly beaten by England in the semi-finals in 2017, with a squad mostly made up of New Zealand-born and Australian-born players.

Ireland will realistically have to beat one of New Zealand or Australia to reach the semi-finals, an unlikely feat, although a quarter-final appearance is certainly not out of the question.

Read More About: ireland rugby, rugby league world cup