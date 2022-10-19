Six uncapped players included in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has included six uncapped players in his 37-man Autumn Nations Series squad.
A further 12 players have been included in an Ireland A panel for the game against the All Blacks XV, eight of whom toured South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad.
The six uncapped players included in the main Ireland squad are Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast, while Johnny Sexton will resume his duties as captain.
Numerous players have missed out due to injury.
A number of players who have featured frequently for Ireland in recent times have missed out due to injury, such as Iain Henderson, James Lowe, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls, while Bundee Aki is unavailable as he is serving a suspension.
There are also several players who are included despite being currently sidelined due to injury, including Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Jacob Stockdale.
Ireland are taking on South Africa, Fiji and Australia next month, while Ireland A will play the All Blacks XV in a one-off match.
Backs (16)
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Forwards (21)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps
Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps
Ireland A panel
Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)
Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps
Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps
Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)
Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)
Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)
