Six uncapped players included in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has included six uncapped players in his 37-man Autumn Nations Series squad.

A further 12 players have been included in an Ireland A panel for the game against the All Blacks XV, eight of whom toured South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad.

The six uncapped players included in the main Ireland squad are Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast, while Johnny Sexton will resume his duties as captain.

Numerous players have missed out due to injury.

A number of players who have featured frequently for Ireland in recent times have missed out due to injury, such as Iain Henderson, James Lowe, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls, while Bundee Aki is unavailable as he is serving a suspension.

There are also several players who are included despite being currently sidelined due to injury, including Hugo Keenan, Jamison Gibson-Park and Jacob Stockdale.

Ireland are taking on South Africa, Fiji and Australia next month, while Ireland A will play the All Blacks XV in a one-off match.

Introducing your Ireland squad for the upcoming @bankofireland Nations Series at Aviva Stadium! 💪 Head Coach Andy Farrell has also named an additional panel of players for the Ireland 'A' fixture against the All Blacks XV ⬇️

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (21)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

Ireland A panel

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps

Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

