Ireland vs Argentina: Head to head player comparisons

Ireland are looking to end their Autumn Nations Series campaign on a high with a win against Argentina after claiming a stunning victory against the All Blacks.

Argentina will be very eager to cause an upset by beating Ireland on their home turf, but the men in green will be the strong favourites after impressive performances against New Zealand and Japan.

Andy Farrell has made just four changes to his starting 15, two of which were injury enforced, so we can expect to see consistency from an Ireland side who have found great success in their new, attacking game plan in recent weeks.

We’ve given each player a mark out of 10 based on their current form and overall ability and have compared them to their opposite man ahead of what promises to be a physical encounter.

Back row.

Hugo Keenan 9 vs 8 Emiliano Boffelli.

Keenan has simply not put a foot wrong in his 15 Ireland caps to date, and doesn’t appear to have any weaknesses to his game, with his aerial ability being his area of expertise.

Boffelli is a talented, versatile player, who has taken on Argentina’s goal kicking responsibilities in recent times, and while he may be slightly more dangerous with the ball in hand than Keenan, he isn’t as ludicrously reliable as the Irishman.

Robert Baloucoune 7 vs 7 Lucio Cinti.

Both Baloucoune and Cinti are inexperienced at test level, in what should prove to be an intriguing battle on the wing. Baloucoune is an exciting attacking prospect, but he has never faced tier one opposition before.

Cinti showed his talent on the world stage when he helped Argentina win a bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Tokyo Olympics this year, and he has impressed in his six caps in the 15s game, albeit at centre, not on the wing.

James Lowe 8 vs 6 Matteo Carreras.

Lowe’s stock has risen considerably in recent weeks after impressive performances against Japan and New Zealand, as the Leinster winger has seemingly put his defensive issues behind him.

Carreras is another young and exciting prospect for Los Pumas, but he may struggle to contain Lowe in defence, who weighs in at 25 kilos heavier than the 21-year-old Argentina winger.

Centres.

Garry Ringrose 8 vs 7 Mattias Moroni.

Ringrose put in an exceptional performance against the All Blacks after a frustrating year in which he had to recover from numerous injuries, and will be excepted to produce the goods again against Argentina.

Moroni is an experienced operator at outside centre, and although he hasn’t been a regular started for Argentina this year, he has impressed in recent weeks against France and Italy.

Robbie Henshaw 9 vs 8 Jeronimo de la Fuente.

Henshaw missed Ireland’s last two tests due to a foot injury, but he was one of the British and Irish Lions’ best players this summer and should be able to slot right back into test rugby.

De la Fuente is a very solid player who never lets his side down, although he doesn’t quite have the flair to match his name, which is arguably the best in international rugby. He is defensively impressive but he may struggle to hurt Ireland in attack.

Half backs.

Joey Carbery 7 vs 6 Santiago Carreras.

This Sunday represents a great opportunity for Carbery, who is well set to build on a crucial 15-minute cameo against New Zealand which will have done his confidence wonders.

Carreras has proven himself to be Argentina’s first-choice fly-half in recent months, but he has yet to prove that he can steer his side to victories against world class opposition and may struggle against Ireland’s rush defence.

Conor Murray 8 vs 8 Tomas Cubelli.

Murray and Cubelli are two of the most experienced scrum-halves in international rugby, and while neither man is at the peak of their powers, both will give assured performances on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see whether Murray can operate in Ireland’s new fast-paced style of play with Carbery in tow, while Cubelli will act as one of his country’s main leaders, in a backline with plenty of young players.

Back row.

Jack Conan 8 vs 9 Pablo Matera.

Controversies aside, Matera is an unbelievable player who always gives 100 per cent for his country, and while he is arguably slightly out of position at number eight, Ireland will have to keep a very close eye on him.

Conan has proven that he can perform consistently at a very high level, but he doesn’t quite have the explosive power or engine that Matera possesses.

Josh van der Flier 8 vs 8 Marcos Kremer.

Both men are excellent players, although despite playing in the same position on Sunday they don’t share too many similarities. Kremer can also play as a second row, and isn’t exactly a typical jackling open side, but he supplies plenty of power to a beefy pack.

Van der Flier on the other hand is one of the fittest forwards in the game, and will make more of an impact at the breakdown than Kremer, while maybe not providing his side with as much go forward ball as his Argentine opposite man.

Caelan Doris 9 vs 7 Santiago Grondona.

Doris was deservedly named as man of the match in Ireland’s win against New Zealand, proving that he is back to his best after missing plenty of rugby this year due to concussion-related concerns.

Grondona is perhaps the weak link in a stellar Argentine back row, having started on just one occasion for his country to date, but he certainly won’t be physically bullied by the Irish pack.

Second row.

James Ryan 8 vs 7 Tomas Lavanini.

Ryan is another Irish player who proved that he was back to his best against the All Blacks, putting in a busy shift while also underlining his importance to Ireland’s line out.

Lavanini is a ferocious player who physically dominates opponents on a regular basis, but he is liable to be shown both yellow and red cards, and has hurt his country badly through his lack of discipline in the past.

Iain Henderson 8 vs 8 Guido Petti.

Henderson hasn’t played much rugby this season, but that didn’t seem to do him much harm in his 48 minutes against New Zealand, and will help to keep Argentina’s enormous pack in check.

Petti has been a mainstay in Argentina’s pack since he made his debut at 19-years-old, and is rarely outmuscled by his opposite man in international rugby.

Front row.

Tadhg Furlong 9 vs 7 Thomas Gallo.

Argentina are known for having a fearsome scrum, but Furlong will be backing himself to get the better of 22-year Gallo at the Aviva Stadium.

Gallo has made a good start to life as an international loose head prop, but Furlong is arguably the best tight head in the world and currently offers more in the scrum and in open play than the young Puma.

Ronan Kelleher 8 vs 8 Julian Montoya.

Kelleher will have a big task on his hands when he comes head to head with Argentina’s captain, although he has shown in recent times that he has the potential to become one of the world’s best hookers.

Montoya has more experience and is arguably a more consistent player than Kelleher, but the Irishman has more speed and power than his opposite man, and will look to make his mark in open play.

Andrew Porter 8 vs 7 Francisco Gomez Kodela.

Porter has proven that he is more than capable of playing as a loose head at test level, having switched from tight head at the start of the season, while few props in the world offer as much as he does in open play.

Kodela certainly isn’t as good in open play as Porter is, but the 36-year-old is very solid at scrum time and should be able to handle the still improving Irishman.

Replacements.

Ireland 7 vs 6 Argentina.

Andy Farrell has gone with a blend of youth and experience on the bench, with the likes of Peter O’Mahony and Keith Earls selected alongside Craig Casey and Harry Byrne.

While the older heads in the replacements should provide calm to Ireland late on, the bench isn’t exactly filled with impact players who will punish Argentina late on.

Argentina’s half back replacements are far more experienced than Ireland’s with Gonzalo Bertranou and Nicolas Sanchez, but aside from Facundo Isa, they are lacking powerful runners that could take advantage of tired defenders.

Total scores.

Ireland 129 vs 117 Argentina.

