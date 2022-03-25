Ireland debutante Aoibheann Reilly buzzing to get going against Wales

Ireland’s Aoibheann Reilly is raring to get going in her first game for her country against Wales in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Reilly has been named to start against the Welsh at the RDS Arena on Saturday in a young and exciting match-day squad that has been selected by new head coach Greg McWilliams.

The Ireland coaches have clearly been impressed with what they’ve seen in Reilly, as the uncapped scrum-half has been selected to start ahead of the far more experienced Kathryn Dane, who is among the replacements.

The 21-year-old was speaking at a press conference ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Wales and spoke very highly about how her teammates have been training in recent weeks.

Aoibheann Reilly can’t wait to win her first Ireland cap.

“We found out on Monday there and I just rang my parents straight away,” Reilly said.

“They’re delighted, we’re a big rugby family so it’s something you dream of when you first start playing, wearing that Irish jersey. So it just meant a lot and I was so happy I could share the moment with them.

“There’s been a great buzz in camp. When you leave at the weekend you’re always just so excited to go back in. The girls are all great, great people as well, the management has been amazing.

“It’s just been so exciting, we’re training really well together and gelling really well. I’m just really excited to get on the pitch with everyone on Saturday and show what we can do.”

It will be a special occasion for 21-year-old Aoibheann Reilly on Saturday, as she makes her Ireland Test debut when the #TikTokW6N kicks off at @TheRDS. 🟢#NothingLikeIt | #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/GxsNtNiIXj — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 24, 2022

The Irish look to bounce back after World Cup qualifying disappointment.

Ireland are the only team in the Six Nations not to be playing in the Rugby World Cup later this year, although they will be confident that they can claim a few wins.

In a shortened Six Nations last year, Ireland claimed wins against Wales and Italy to finish in third place, although losses to Spain and Scotland later that year in a World Cup qualifying tournament saw them fail to book their place in New Zealand.

Ireland got back on track with two wins from two in November against the USA and Japan, although several senior players, such as former captain Ciara Griffin, have departed since then.

Saturday represents the first step in a new journey for Ireland, with a new head coach in Greg McWilliams, a new captain in Nichola Fryday and three uncapped players named in the match-day squad to face Wales.

Read More About: Aoibheann Reilly, ireland rugby