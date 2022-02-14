Ireland head coach Andy Farrell releases 14 players from his squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has released 14 players from his Six Nations squad in order for them to play for their provinces at the weekend.

With no Six Nations games on this weekend, Farrell has opted to release a number of players who have had little to no game time for Ireland over the past two weeks.

The 14 players will link back up with their respective provinces and will be available for selection in the United Rugby Championship this weekend.

All four provinces will be in action, with Munster taking on Edinburgh on Friday, Leinster play Ospreys while Connacht face Scarlets on Saturday, and Ulster take on the Dragons on Sunday.

Two day mini-camp to be held for retained players.

The group of 23 players not released back to their provinces will reassemble on Thursday for a two day mini-camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring will take part in the mini-camp, having missed Ireland’s opening two Six Nations matches due to injury. Ronan Kelleher will be further assessed by the Irish medical team, having injured his shoulder against France.

Johnny Sexton will continue his return from injury, having been ruled out of the game against France due to a hamstring strain he picked up in training last week.

📋 𝐈𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞. A group of 23 players will re-assemble in Dublin on Thursday for a two-day mini-camp, while 14 players have been released back to their Provinces for URC action this weekend ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 14, 2022

Players retained for Ireland’s mini-camp and those released.

Retained by Ireland.

Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

Joey Carbery (Munster)

Jack Conan (Leinster)

Andrew Conway (Munster)

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Connacht)

Iain Henderson (Ulster)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

Rob Herring (Ulster)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

Conor Murray (Munster)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

Andrew Porter (Leinster)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

James Ryan (Leinster)

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Released to provinces:

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

Ryan Baird (Leinster)

Jack Carty (Connacht)

Craig Casey (Munster)

Gavin Coombes (Munster)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

Dave Heffernan (Connacht)

James Hume (Ulster)

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

Michael Lowry (Ulster)

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)

Tom O’Toole (Ulster)

Nick Timoney (Ulster)

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)

