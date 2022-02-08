Ireland coach Andy Farrell admits he has difficult selection calls to make

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has admitted that he has some difficult selection decisions to make for this Saturday’s game against France.

British and Irish Lions duo Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson both missed out on selection against Wales, having struggled with injuries during the build-up to the game.

Both men are expected to be fit for this weekend, although neither are guaranteed to come back into Ireland’s starting team, due to the superb form of those who played at centre and in the second row against Wales.

Farrell was speaking at a press conference and admitted that he would be having some difficult conversations with players in the coming days.

Andy Farrell on the big calls to be made for France.

“You guys [the media] know as well as us that it’s going to take a whole squad over the course the Six Nations to win this competition,” Farrell said, via PA Media.

“It’s very tough and demanding, not just because of the nature of the games but the length of the competition as well and the competition for places in the squad is always going to be taxing on the players, so the conversations are always difficult.

“It doesn’t really matter whether it’s a British and Irish Lion or a guy that’s done it with his first cap, they are always difficult.”

📋 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞. The Ireland squad reassembled at their Carton House base on Sunday evening as preparations begin for this weekend’s #GuinnessSixNations trip to Paris ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #FRAvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 7, 2022

All eyes will be on Paris.

Just one round of the Six Nations has been played but there is no doubting that Ireland’s meeting with France in Paris could have a major effect on the outcome of the championship.

Both teams are top of the table after bonus-point wins in the opening round and have been in fine form recently, as Ireland and France both disposed of the All Blacks in November.

France will be slight favourites due to home advantage, but Ireland have had plenty of success in Paris in recent years, having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five fixtures at the Stade de France.

Les Bleus have turned the tide since the last World Cup, having beaten Ireland in their last two Six Nations encounters, although Farrell’s side have experienced a significant resurgence in the last few months.

