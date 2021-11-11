Ireland vs All Blacks: Head to head player comparisons

We are just two days away from Ireland’s titanic encounter with the All Blacks, and with both teams now announced, we can evaluate how they match up.

New Zealand are at full strength for the encounter, although you could certainly argue that some players on the bench deserve to start, while Ireland have made just one change to the starting team that beat Japan.

We’ve given each player a mark out of 10 based on their current form and overall ability, and have compared them to their opposite man, ahead of a huge clash between two sides that have formed a great modern rivalry.

Back three.

Hugo Keenan 8 vs 8 Jordie Barrett.

Two relatively young full backs, but both are very solid and consistent players, who both excel in the air. Both men have also played on the wing for their countries but have settled in nicely to their roles at full back recently.

Barrett is an excellent long-range goal kicker, a string that Keenan does not have to his bow, but overall it is hard to separate the two, as Keenan is slightly better in the air than his counterpart.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 Here it is! Presenting the Ireland Match Day 23 for Saturday’s #AutumnNationsSeries clash against the @AllBlacks at a sold-out @avivastadium 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 11, 2021

Andrew Conway 8 vs 8 Sevu Reece.

Before last week it would have been hard to argue that Conway is on the same level as Reece, but the Munster winger was outstanding against Japan, scoring a hat-trick of tries.

Reece is an electric attacking threat himself, and while he is a more powerful runner with a better side step than Conway, he isn’t as good under the high ball, which is something that Ireland may look to exploit.

James Lowe 7 vs 9 Will Jordan.

Lowe played very well against Japan last week in attack, but there are still serious question marks over his defensive abilities, which Jordan could take advantage of.

Jordan won his first cap for the All Blacks just last year, but he hasn’t put a foot wrong since then scoring 16 tries in 11 games.

And although many of them came against weaker opposition such as Tonga and the USA, he proved with an excellent solo try against Wales that he is absolutely deadly with ball in hand.

Centres.

Garry Ringrose 8 vs 8 Rieko Ioane.

Ringrose put last season’s injury worries behind him with an excellent performance against Japan, as he showed that he is a world class operator in both attack and defence.

Ioane is quality as either a centre or a winger, but while he is a massive threat due to his explosive pace, he is prone to the odd mistake, which Ireland will be hoping for on Saturday.

Bundee Aki 8 vs 8 Anton Lienert-Brown.

Lienert-Brown often plays at outside centre, but he still has plenty of experience in the number 12 jersey, and is an extremely solid if not overly flashy player.

Aki might not be as well rounded as his opposite man, but he is a more powerful runner, and will make his former Chiefs team mate very aware of that fact throughout the game.

Half backs.

Johnny Sexton 9 vs 9 Beauden Barrett.

Two former World Rugby players of the year face off at number 10, although aside from their individual accolades the two men don’t share a huge amount in common.

Barrett is lightning fast with plenty of tricks up his sleeve, but Sexton is a better game manager while his place kicking and tactical kicking is also superior.

Both Sexton and Barrett will play for their country for the 101st time on Saturday, in what will probably be the most intriguing head to head battle at the Aviva Stadium.

Jamison Gibson-Park 7 vs 8 TJ Perenara.

Gibson-Park was excellent against the Japanese as he provided very quick ball from the base of the ruck, but he has been caught out against better sides before, and could be again against the country of his birth.

Perenara is highly experienced and brilliant in attack, although he is arguably New Zealand’s second choice scrum-half behind Aaron Smith, who just recently linked up with the squad after missing much of the northern tour by staying home with his family and newborn son.

Back row.

Jack Conan 8 vs 10 Ardie Savea.

Conan proved himself to be the best number eight in Britain and Ireland during the summer’s Lions tour, but he is coming up against the best number eight in the world on Saturday.

Savea is actually a good bit lighter than Conan, (99kg vs 114 kg) but he is extremely fit and powerful, while he also has a very impressive turn of pace. He is also a proven leader, having captained the All Blacks several times this year in the absence of Sam Cane and Sam Whitelock.

Josh van der Flier 8 vs 8 Dalton Papalii.

Van der Flier is older and more experienced than Papalii, but there is very little to separate the two men. Papalii looks like he could be a major player for the All Blacks for many years to come, thanks to his excellent poaching skills.

Ireland’s open side flanker may not come away with as many turnovers, but he is relentless in defence, while his ball carrying game has also improved significantly in recent times.

Caelan Doris 7 vs 8 Ethan Blackadder.

Both Doris and Blackadder are quite inexperienced at international level, although the New Zealander has excelled very recently for his country while Doris has spent much of the last year sidelined by concussion issues.

Doris played very well against Japan, and is a wrecking ball at his best, but Blackadder comes into the game in better form with plenty of confidence after very solid performances for the All Blacks this year.

Second row.

James Ryan 8 vs 9 Sam Whitelock.

Ryan will likely pick up more than 100 caps in his career, but this Saturday he is coming up against a man with 130 already to his name. Whitelock has been an outstanding performer for New Zealand for over a decade now and will captain his side against Ireland.

The Leinster man hasn’t been in the best of form as of late, and missed out on the Lions tour as a result, but he is still an excellent player who should be excited by the prospect of coming up against two of the world’s best locks.

Iain Henderson 8 vs 10 Brodie Retallick.

Henderson is an excellent player and leader, who made a big impact off the bench against Japan last weekend, but he is coming up against a former World Rugby player of the year in Retallick.

Retallick has been absolutely vital to countless All Blacks victories over the last nine years and will look to prove again that he is the best player in his position in the world.

Front row.

Tadhg Furlong 9 vs 8 Joe Moody.

Furlong has established himself as one of the best tight heads in the world and just about has the edge on the experienced Joe Moody.

Don’t expect to see Furlong obviously get the upper hand at scrum time, but he will certainly hold his own there, while he offers more in open play than the All Blacks’ loose head.

Ronan Kelleher 8 vs 9 Codie Taylor.

Kelleher could become one of the world’s best hookers in the years to come, but he is not currently at the level of Taylor. Both men possess surprising speed for their position, which means they are excellent attacking threats.

Taylor is a bit better at the set piece however, although Kelleher’s throwing at the line out does look to have improved in recent times.

Andrew Porter 8 vs 8 Nepo Laulala.

This Saturday will be a massive test for Porter, in what will be just his second international appearance as a loose head prop. Porter did pretty well in the scrum against Japan, although his battle with Laulala will be a bigger challenge.

While Laulala may be more likely to get the upper hand in the scrum, Porter is a superior player in open play, and carries a considerable turnover threat at the breakdown.

Replacements.

Ireland 7 vs 9 All Blacks.

Andy Farrell has tonnes of experience to call upon off the bench in the form of Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Keith Earls, although it’s fair to say that none of the aforementioned replacements could be described as impact players.

They will calm their team down and help fix any potential issues in Ireland’s performance, but they don’t possess the ability to pile pressure on the opposition in the later stages of the game.

New Zealand have some experience in Dane Coles, although their bench is both younger and more exciting than Ireland’s, which could prove to be crucial late on.

Their greatest asset off the bench is Richie Mo’unga, who would arguably be starting for any other international team, and the Crusaders play maker has the ability to cause havoc late on.

Total scores.

Ireland 126 vs 137 All Blacks.

