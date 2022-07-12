Ireland send All Blacks to lowest-ever position in World Rugby Rankings

Ireland have risen to second place in the World Rugby Rankings after beating the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time.

The All Blacks have been harshly punished for the defeat, as they drop two places to fourth, which is their lowest-ever position in the World Rugby Rankings since they were first introduced in 2003.

Meanwhile, France have risen to first place in the rankings for the first time, as they capitalised on New Zealand’s loss to Ireland in Dunedin, as well as South Africa’s loss to Wales in Bloemfontein.

France’s ranking points only slightly improved after their victory against Japan in Tokyo, although the All Blacks and Springboks both took a significant hit and have both fallen two places in the rankings.

A bad weekend for the Southern Hemisphere giants.

Elsewhere, England swapped places with Australia again, as Eddie Jones’ side have risen one place to fifth thanks to their win in Brisbane, while the Wallabies have fallen one place to sixth.

Argentina were also beaten on home soil to round off a winless weekend for the four Rugby Championship sides, and Los Pumas have fallen two places as a result, with Scotland and Wales overtaking them.

Further down the rankings, Italy have fallen two places to 12th, after Georgia beat the Azzuri for the first time in Batumi. Georgia have risen one place to 12th, while Samoa have moved up to 13th after they beat Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Romania have risen three places to 16th thanks to their win against Uruguay in Montevideo, while the South Americans have fallen two places to 18th.

Tonga have fallen two places to 16th in the rankings after their loss to Samoa, while Portugal have moved up one place to 19th to Uruguay’s fall.

Change at the top 🔝@FranceRugby lead the Men’s World Rankings, powered by @capgemini, for the first time ever while New Zealand drop to their lowest ever position of fourth pic.twitter.com/GNwlFBVIDp — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 11, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. France (+2) – 89.41

2. Ireland (+2) – 88.79

3. South Africa (-2) – 88.61

4. New Zealand (-2) – 88.17

5. England (+1) – 85.14

6. Australia (-1) – 83.28

7. Scotland (+1) – 82.99

8. Wales (+1) – 81.28

9. Argentina (-2) – 79.39

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.90

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.62

12. Georgia (+1) – 74.51

13. Samoa (+1) – 74.21

14. Italy (-2) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Romania (+3) – 67.25

17. USA (N/C) – 66.54

18. Tonga (-2) – 67.10

19. Portugal (+1) – 65.08

20. Uruguay (-2) – 65.05

