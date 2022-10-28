The Ireland A team we’d like to see selected for All Blacks XV clash

Ireland A will take on the All Blacks XV at the RDS Arena on Friday, November 4th in an intriguing curtain raiser for the November internationals.

Andy Farrell will be hoping to see some encouraging performances from up and coming talent against the newly-created All Blacks XV side, which will be packed full of quality.

Both are second-string sides of course but it should prove to be a very high-quality encounter which will act as the latest chapter in the ever growing rugby rivalry between Ireland and New Zealand.

12 players were named in three Ireland A panel earlier this month, although Munster lock Tom Ahern has been ruled out due to injury, while Leinster’s Jamie Osborne is also a doubt after suffering a head injury last Saturday.

The rest of the match-day squad will be made up of those in Ireland’s primary squad who miss out on selection for the game against South Africa the following day.

Just one week to go until the All Blacks XV visit @TheRDS to take on Ireland ‘A’! 🙌 Secure your tickets now, from €20 for adults and €10 for kids ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 28, 2022

Front row.

Dave Kilcoyne, Diarmuid Barron and Marty Moore.

Munster veteran Dave Kilcoyne hasn’t been at his best this season after returning from a neck injury, although he is clearly well able for international rugby with his haul of 48 caps and will look to use this game as a springboard towards further honours.

Diarmuid Barron is in a very different place in his career, as he is just 24 and has yet to win a cap for his country, although he clearly impressed the national team coaches on the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa.

Marty Moore won the last of his 10 caps for Ireland in 2015, although his recent impressive form for Ulster has provided him with a chance to show that he is still able for international rugby seven years on.

Second row.

Joe McCarthy and Ryan Baird.

Still just 21, Joe McCarthy should get the opportunity to continue his rise to prominence against the All Blacks XV, having impressed against the Māori All Blacks during the summer.

Ryan Baird has primarily been used in the back row in recent times, although Tom Ahern’s injury means that the Leinster man may shift back into the second row, which should prove to be no problem for the 23-year-old.

Back row.

Cian Prendergast, Scott Penny and Max Deegan.

Another man who featured against the Māori during the summer but is yet to win a full cap for Ireland, Cian Pendergast will know another big performance will be needed if he is to make his breakthrough.

Scott Penny rarely disappoints when given an opportunity, and while he remains down the pecking order in an outrageously competitive back row at Leinster, the 23-year-old has a promising future ahead.

Max Deegan captained Emerging Ireland while on tour in South Africa, and he will be expected to fill a leadership role again for the clash with some of New Zealand’s brightest up and coming talent.

Half backs.

Caolin Blade and Ciarán Frawley.

The two men were originally included in the Emerging Ireland squad, although both had to pull out due to injury and will be eager to prove themselves in the green jersey.

Caolin Blade has no shortage of experience with Connacht but has just the one Ireland cap to his name, and while Ciarán Frawley has yet to make his test debut there is a considerable amount of excitement building around the Skerries man.

Centres.

Shane Daly and James Hume.

Munster’s Shane Daly has mostly played at either full back or on the wing in recent times, although he can fill in at centre and may have to as there are just three centres in Ireland’s primary squad, all of whom could feature against South Africa.

Another option would be to shift Frawley to inside centre, although it’s clear that the national team coaches want to see what he can do at out-half as he doesn’t get much game time in the number 10 jersey for Leinster.

James Hume is very comfortable at outside centre, although he has occasionally played at inside centre and may do so if Daly feels more comfortable in the 13 channel.

Back three.

Jacob Stockdale, Calvin Nash and Mike Lowry.

Having not played since the start of the month due to an ankle injury, starting against the All Blacks XV could be the perfect way for Jacob Stockdale to get back up to speed.

Calvin Nash is another winger who has experienced injury problems, but he is in flying form at the moment and deserves another chance after standing out for Emerging Ireland while on tour in South Africa.

Mike Lowry could play against South Africa if Hugo Keenan hasn’t recovered in time, although if he isn’t involved on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, a start on Friday at the RDS Arena will do him the world of good.

Replacements.

Dave Heffernan, Jeremy Loughman, Roman Salanoa, Gavin Coombes, Nick Timoney, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Jamie Osborne.

Ireland A shouldn’t have many issues in the front row, as there is a mix of experience and youth both starting and on the bench, with the likes of Jeremy Loughman and Roman Salanoa hoping to continue their rise through the ranks.

Gavin Coombes will likely have to fill in at second row due to Ahern’s injury, which shouldn’t be too much trouble given his size, while Nick Timony will provide plenty of power in the back row off the bench.

Jack Crowley will be hoping to start after his impressive displays in South Africa, although he is a valuable asset off the bench as he can fill in it out half or full back.

