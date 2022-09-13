IRFU confirm game between Ireland A and All Blacks XV in November

The IRFU have confirmed that Ireland A will take on the All Blacks XV at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday, November 4th.

Ireland and New Zealand’s second-string teams will meet at the RDS Arena the day before the national team take on South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in what will be an action-packed month of rugby.

The confirmation comes after last month’s announcement of an Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa taking place across September and October, with a number of up and coming players set to play for both teams.

Andy Farrell on Ireland A vs All Blacks XV.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell stressed that a game against the All Blacks XV is on offer for those who impress against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in South Africa.

“It is great that we could get this fixture over the line and provides another opportunity for those that stand out on the Emerging Ireland tour to test themselves against a very strong All Blacks XV,” Farrell said.

“The two fixtures against the Māori All Blacks in the summer gave that young group a great insight into what it takes to compete in international rugby and this fixture will allow us to expose more players to that level of competition.”

November is shaping up to be an interesting month.

There are now several matches that Irish supporters will take a keen interest in this November, outside of the usual three test matches Ireland play (against South Africa, Fiji and Australia this year).

Ireland A taking on the All Blacks XV will be the curtain-opener this November on Friday the 4th, while Munster take on a South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on Thursday, November 10th.

Then on Sunday November 13th, a Barbarians side coached by Ronan O’Gara and Scott Robertson will take on the All Blacks XV at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

