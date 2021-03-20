Ian McKinley: There’ll be massive questions over Eddie Jones

Massive questions will now be asked of England head coach Eddie Jones after his side were dismantled by Ireland, according to Ian McKinley.

Ireland dominated their opponents in the final round of the 2021 Six Nations Championship, securing a 14-point win, in what was actually a flattering scoreline in the end for England.

Former Italy international McKinley was speaking on Virgin Media after the game, and he reckons that serious questions will be asked of Jones after England’s fifth place finish in the Six Nations.

“It was a complete performance. Every Irish player outplayed their English counterparts,” McKinley said.

“They had innovation in attack and doggedness, determination and grit in defence. A lot of decisions went their way but that was just from the sheer pressure that they put on England.

“The back row were immense, the front five were immense. The full forward unit pack were just immense. They put England under pressure.”

‘They look a shadow of the team from the World Cup’

While Ireland played arguably their best rugby since their victory against the All Blacks in 2018, the Dublin-born Italian international believes that England are worse than they should be.

“There’ll be massive questions of Eddie Jones there going down the tunnel. Two wins… Discipline again [was an issue] and they just look a shadow of the team from the last World Cup.

“They’ll be hugely disappointed but take nothing away from Ireland. They dominated every facet of the game.”

While Ireland have put in a couple of mixed performances during their Six Nations campaign, the dominant win against England will give Andy Farrell’s side plenty of confidence moving forward.

