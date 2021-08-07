Ian McGeechan questions ‘puzzling’ Lions front row selection

Ian McGeechan has questioned Warren Gatland’s decision to start Ken Owens in the British and Irish Lions’ third test against the Springboks.

Welsh hooker Owens has come into the Lions’ starting 15 for the decisive test against South Africa, swapping places with Luke Cowan-Dickie, who has been named on the bench.

Former Lions head coach McGeechan was writing in his column for The Telegraph and questioned the selection of Owens, as well as the omission of Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson from the match-day squad.

Today is the day! The #CastleLionsSeries is locked at 1-1 so it all comes down to this 💪 A decider, against the World Champions, in their own back yard. Let’s go 🦁#LionsRugby #BoksvLions pic.twitter.com/Y6TQLCd6lQ — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 7, 2021

Ian McGeechan on his preferred Lions forwards.

“The most puzzling forward selection is Owens, who had a torrid time at the lineout last week. If the Lions are to win, they need to get tempo from the set-piece and in particular the lineout,” McGeechan wrote.

“Luke Cowan-Dickie has done little wrong so far, but if he were to be replaced I’d have put him on the bench and started with Jamie George, whose lineout throws are by far the most accurate.

“The selection of fit-again Wyn Jones at loosehead was a no-brainer, but I would have liked to see the back five of the scrum changed at least a bit.

“Courtney Lawes has had one good half so I’d have started with Tadhg Beirne at number six and I’d have put Iain Henderson – the form tight forward in the early stages of the tour before Alun Wyn Jones arrived – on the bench with a view to bringing him on at half-time for Alun Wyn to add some mobility and ball-carrying.”

Big decisions made in the tourists’ pack.

Although Cowan-Dickie’s lineout throwing was poor in the first half of the first test, it improved massively in the second test, where he was one of the Lions’ best players before he was subbed off with 24 minutes remaining.

Owens was one of a number of Lions’ replacements who made little impact in the second test, as thing went from bad to worse for Gatland’s side in the final 20 minutes.

Outside of the front row the Lions’ starting forwards remain unchanged, although there has been some big calls made in the replacements.

Both Adam Beard and Sam Simmonds are in line to win their first test caps for the Lions, and could have a major role to play in the decisive test late on.

