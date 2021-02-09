Ian McGeechan names eight Scots in his Lions XV

Share and Enjoy !

Ian McGeechan has named eight Scottish players in his British and Irish Lions team of the week following their shock win against England.

The former Lions coach has stacked his team full of his fellow countrymen for their efforts in reclaiming the Calcutta Cup, while only one English player – Maro Itoje – has made the cut.

International newcomer Cameron Redpath has been chosen to start at inside centre after a mature performance against England on his Scotland debut.

Round one ✅ @vodafoneuk & @vodafoneireland ambassador Sir Ian McGeechan has chosen his Lions XV from the weekend’s action. Agree/disagree? Download the App, choose yours and share on social using #UniteThePride #LionsWatch — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) February 8, 2021

Fellow international rookie Duhan van der Merwe has been given a starting berth on the wing and, along with CJ Stander, is one of two South African-born players chosen by McGeechan to face the Springboks.

Three Welsh players have been rewarded for their victory against Ireland in the opening round of the Six Nations, most notably 20-year old Louis Rees-Zammitt who has been given the nod at no. 14.

Three Irish players have been selected for their efforts against Wales after losing Peter O’Mahony to a red card in the opening 15 minutes of the match, with incumbent Lions scrum-half Conor Murray starting at nine.

At fly-half Finn Russell has been chosen to start, despite an inconsistent kicking performance from both the hand and the tee from the Scottish no. 10.

Check out Ian McGeechan’s Lions team of the week below.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

12. Cameron Redpath (Scotland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

6. Jamie Ritchie (Scotland)

5. Jonny Gray (Scotland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: British and Irish lions, Ian McGeechan, Six Nations