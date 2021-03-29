Ian McGeechan names his Lions XV based on the Six Nations

Former British and Irish Lions head coach Ian McGeechan has named the team he would select to play the Springboks based on the 2021 Six Nations.

McGeechan, who was the Lions head coach on four separate tours, has rewarded recent form in his team selection, naming only one English player – Tom Curry – in his starting 15.

Wales have the largest representation in the Scotsman’s team, with seven player from the 2021 Six Nations champions being rewarded with a starting position.

🦁 @vodafoneuk & @vodafoneireland ambassador Sir Ian McGeechan has chosen his Lions XV from the tournament’s action Agree/disagree? Download the App, choose yours and share on social using #UniteThePride #LionsWatch — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) March 28, 2021

McGeechan has opted for five Irishmen in his starting Lions team, with several players who starred in Ireland’s win against England getting their just rewards for an impressive performance.

The former Scotland international has named two of his countrymen in his Lions side – Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell – with in-form Scotland forwards Rory Sutherland and Hamish Watson missing out.

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray has been named to start in the number nine jersey, despite the former Lions tourist playing in just two of his country’s Six Nations matches.

While Murray had precious little time to impress in the championship, none of the scrum-halves’ form in any of the four Lions nations stood out in this year’s Six Nations, with the Munster man clearly catching the eye of McGeechan.

Murray will partner Russell in the Lions’ half-backs and while the Scottish fly-half put in a few mixed performances in this year’s championship, McGeechan has clearly seen potential in the maverick play-maker.

Check out the full starting XV below.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Liam Williams (Wales)

13. George North (Wales)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

9. Conor Murray (Ireland)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

2. Ken Owens (Wales)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

5. Iain Henderson (Ireland)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

7. Tom Curry (England)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

