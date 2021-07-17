Ian McGeechan questions wisdom of Alun Wyn Jones’ bench role for the Stormers

Ian McGeechan has argued that Alun Wyn Jones should start against the Stormers in order to be match fit for the first test against the Springboks.

Jones has been named on the bench for the British and Irish Lions in today’s game in Cape Town, just three weeks after he dislocated his shoulder in the match against Japan.

Former Lions head coach McGeechan was writing in a newsletter for The Telegraph and argued that an appearance of the bench won’t be enough to gauge whether he is ready to play against South Africa.

Ian McGeechan on why he would start Alun Wyn Jones.

“I have to admit that I don’t understand why Alun Wyn Jones is starting on the bench on Saturday,” McGeechan wrote.

“Given the inevitable worries over the fitness of a veteran who has not played since June 26, and bearing in mind that there must be doubts about whether his injured shoulder will stand up to the physical brutality that will be meted out by the Springboks next week, I would definitely have started him against the Stormers.

“The context is next week’s first test. It’s always been my contention that if Alun Wyn is to play in the series, he must be given a full leadership role all week and that he must start.

“Starting him would give a true sense of where he is at physically, which is important for Warren Gatland to know before choosing the team to start the first test.”

Last chance to impress for Lions test hopefuls.

The game against the Stormers will be the last chance for some potentially key players, for tour captain Jones and others, to stake a claim in the Lions’ test team.

Robbie Henshaw and Stuart Hogg have both played just one match for the Lions so far this year. Both were widely tipped to start against the Springboks before the tour began.

Henshaw will make his return from a hamstring injury which had prevented him from making an appearance since the Japan game, while Hogg had to isolate for a week as he was a close contact of a confirmed Covid case.

While both men have played excellently for both club and country this year, they will need to impress against the Stormers if they hope to start against South Africa in a week’s time.

