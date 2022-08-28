Ian Foster stresses All Blacks need to be smarter after loss to Argentina

Ian Foster has stressed that the All Blacks need to be smarter with the ball after failing to run themselves out of trouble against Argentina.

New Zealand suffered their sixth loss in eight matches on Saturday as a heroic defensive performance from Argentina negated the All Blacks’ attack and held the hosts to just two tries.

Argentina only scored the one try, but poor discipline from New Zealand allowed Emiliano Boffelli to slot six penalty goals, while the All Blacks came up with just three points in the second half in Christchurch.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was speaking to the media the morning after the game and admitted that his side were foolish in attempting to run the ball from deep within their own territory.

Ian Foster on the All Blacks’ loss to Argentina.

“Clearly there was a whole lot of stuff that we were pretty dominant in early. We got ourselves into a position, particularly in that last 30, where I thought Argentina stayed in the game,” Foster said.

“They put us under a lot of defensive pressure and we sort of stuck to, I guess, an All Black DNA. We tried to play and carry our way through a really strong defensive line and we need to be a bit smarter about how we offer variety around that.

“It’s a collective thing. We’ve just got to get smarter at playing what’s in front of us and I think showing a little bit more respect to a D-line.

“I thought our D-line in that first half was particularly strong and Argentina resorted to a kicking game early against us. Perhaps in the last quarter we needed to show them the same respect.”

The two sides will meet again next weekend.

New Zealand will have the chance to exact revenge on Argentina next Saturday when they host Los Pumas in Hamilton.

Foster will be hoping for a repeat what happened in 2020, when Argentina beat New Zealand in the first test between the two, before the All Blacks claimed a dominant 38-0 victory in the second test.

The All Blacks have shown this year that they are capable of producing excellent performances with victories against Ireland and South Africa, although consistency remains a major issue.

