Ian Foster believes South African absence from Super Rugby has harmed All Blacks

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster believes that South Africa’s withdrawal from Super Rugby has had a detrimental effect on his side.

New Zealand had an underwhelming year by their standards, as they lost three of their 15 test matches and finished 2021 in second place in the World Rugby Rankings.

The All Blacks were able to complete a full international season this year with limited fuss, but New Zealand’s club season has changed significantly, as the four South African clubs left Super Rugby in order to join the United Rugby Championship.

Foster was speaking to New Zealand publication Stuff and acknowledged that the All Blacks need to improve in several areas, and that South Africa’s absence from Super Rugby hasn’t helped.

Ian Foster on missing South African sides in Super Rugby.

“We’ve got some clear indicators of a couple of areas where we’ve got to sharpen up in. There’s a couple of areas that when we’re under pressure, we need to be really clear about what works for us,” Foster said.

“I think we showed in the northern hemisphere that we have the answers, but we certainly didn’t for long enough periods of the game to get away with it.

“I think we’ve definitely missed playing South Africa in Super Rugby… just the sheer size of the players, and the fact that maybe they don’t allow you to play as much rugby as you want to play.”

Southern Hemisphere club rugby has undergone significant changes.

Super Rugby has changed drastically since the outbreak of the pandemic, as the four South African sides, as well as Argentina’s Jaguares and Japan’s Sunwolves, have excited the competition.

Following the cancellation of the Super Rugby season in March 2020, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa all held domestic competitions for their clubs which were left without a tournament to play in.

The South African clubs have since joined the URC, while New Zealand and Australia again held domestic competitions this year, before staging a joined up tournament called Super Rugby Trans Tasman later in the season.

Next year’s tournament will be known as Super Rugby Pacific, and will feature two new sides; Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika. They will be joined by five teams from each of New Zealand and Australia, in yet another fresh start for the Southern Hemisphere’s primary club competition.

