Ian Foster questions Brodie Retallick red in narrow All Blacks win against Japan

Ian Foster has questioned Brodie Retallick’s red card against Japan and indicated that the All Blacks will appeal a ban for the experienced lock.

Retallick was sent off in the 65th minute of a highly-entertaining clash between New Zealand and Japan, which ended 38-31 in favour of the All Blacks at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Referee Nika Amashukeli deemed that Retallick’s dangerous clear out on Kazuki Himeno was worthy of a red card, as the All Blacks lock made contact with the back of the Japanese flanker’s head.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was speaking on Sky Sport NZ after the game and indicated that his team may look to appeal any ban that will be handed down to Retallick.

Ian Foster on Brodie Retallick’s red card.

“We are going to have a good look at it. I certainly didn’t see any intention, apart from trying to move a body. That’s a process we will have to go through,” Foster said.

Foster was complimentary of Japan’s performance however, as the Brave Blossoms came close to snatching a first-ever victory against the All Blacks, before Ritchie Mo’unga slotted a penalty to end the game.

“They [Japan] are a really good team, and we were coming off a long break. That, I guess, made a game that turned out to be much tighter than what we would have wanted,” Foster commented.

“But it was a great performance by them. They pressured us, they came back after that first quarter and showed a lot of spirit. But, again, new combinations for us – exposed to a bit of pressure, and came through.”

New Zealand’s northern tour gets off to a shaky start.

The All Blacks looked well on their way to a comfortable victory in Tokyo as they took a 21-3 lead with just seven minutes remaining in the first half, although Japan scored two quick tries to get within four points at the break.

New Zealand again looked to have pulled away after a try from Hoskins Sotutu opened up an 11-point lead with 20 minutes remaining, but Retallick’s red card and a try from Himeno set up a nail-biting finish.

Although the All Blacks managed to hold on for the win, it wasn’t exactly a convincing performance from Foster’s side, who will take on Wales, Scotland and England in the weeks to come.

