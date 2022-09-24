Ian Foster confident All Blacks have turned corner after series loss to Ireland

Ian Foster is confident that the All Blacks have solved many of their problems after recording their third consecutive victory.

New Zealand put one hand on The Rugby Championship trophy as they claimed a 40-14 bonus-point win against Australia, which has put them five points ahead of South Africa at the top of the table.

South Africa will need to beat Argentina by 40 points or more with a bonus point in tandem to leapfrog New Zealand, a feat that is possible but highly unlikely given Los Pumas’ impressive form this year.

Not many would have predicted that New Zealand would win the tournament after a 26-10 loss to South Africa in the opening round, their third defeat on the bounce following a series loss to Ireland.

The All Blacks are now in prime position to pick up yet another piece of silverware however, and head coach Ian Foster stressed just how much his side have improved after disposing of the Wallabies.

Ian Foster on the All Blacks’ convincing win against the Wallabies.

“All you can do in a circumstance that you get dealt with is try to find a way out of it. I think we’ve owned very clearly that we put ourselves in that situation,” Foster said.

“But I just really back the group that we’ve got to get through an issue, and I said at the time we were going through stuff that none of us had really gone through in an All Blacks jersey. And it was hard.

“But we just had to own it and we had to be the people to come up with the solutions. We’ve done some good problem solving.

“We’ve worked hard, it’s given this team a little bit of steel and it’s given us some harsh lessons that we wish we didn’t have to live with, but we did.

“In those situations what do you do? You either fold and walk away because it’s too hard or you buckle up and get stuck into work. The work of the players, led by this fella [Sam Whitelock] and some of our leaders has been phenomenal.

“We’re growing in belief but we’ve still got some steps to go.”

Are New Zealand back on track?

Foster’s side never looked like losing against the Wallabies today, although they were fortunate to beat their Trans-Tasman rivals in Melbourne last week and weren’t at their attacking best today.

While it ultimately doesn’t matter to the scoreboard where the tries come from, it should be noted that the All Blacks scored three of their five tries from rolling mauls today.

That is certainly a good sign for their set-piece, although they do still struggle to break down opposition defences with ball in hand and are largely reliant on broken field play and pieces of individual brilliance.

The All Blacks will depart on the northern tour in late October to take on Japan, Wales, Scotland and England, where they will hope to keep their recent winning streak going after a tough start to their season.

