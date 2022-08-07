Ian Foster labels All Blacks’ loss to Springboks as ‘most improved’ performance this year

Ian Foster believes the All Blacks put in their most improved performance of the year in a 26-10 loss to the Springboks in Mbombela.

The pressure has ramped up even more on the All Blacks, as the Springboks claimed a comfortable win against their old rivals in the opening round of The Rugby Championship.

New Zealand came to life in the closing stages of the match, although their attack failed to fire for the vast majority of the game, as the All Blacks had scored just three points after more than 70 minutes of rugby.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was speaking at the post-match press conference and gave a surprisingly positive take on his side’s performance in South Africa.

Ian Foster on the All Blacks’ loss to the Springboks.

“First of all, congratulations to South Africa. I thought it was a great performance. They showed what they’re good at, very clinical and their ability to squeeze you, particularly with the high ball game, was evident again,” Foster started.

“I thought they thoroughly deserved the game. To Malcom [Marx] on his 50th, I thought he had an outstanding game. So he’ll be pretty proud of that and I’m sure his family will be.

“For us, we’re bitterly disappointed. I felt it was probably our most improved performance this year. I thought in some areas we really shifted our game forward. In a game dominated by defence, we defended well.

“But our timing was out a little bit in terms of the attack side and we’re just going to have to go and have a look at that. A few players over here for the first time are feeling the pressure that comes from playing this type of team.

“But I’m pretty excited about the next challenge at Ellis Park and playing for a trophy.”

Last chance saloon in Johannesburg.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson recently refused to comment on if Foster would remain in his position after the two games in South Africa, and the All Blacks head coach’s job certainly isn’t any more secure now.

The All Blacks have now lost five of their last six matches, a record which their supporters will deem to be unacceptable, while a win against the Springboks in Johannesburg next weekend is looking unlikely.

Joe Schmidt and Scott Robertson are best placed to take over the All Blacks if Foster is relieved of his duties, although the timing for a change of head coach is far from ideal with the World Cup just over a year away.

