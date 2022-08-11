Ian Foster reveals All Blacks have got ‘clarity’ from officials over aerial challenges

Ian Foster has revealed that the All Blacks have got clarity from match officials over what is allowed when players are competing for the ball in the air.

Beauden Barrett narrowly avoided serious injury when he landed on his head from a considerable height after a mid air collision with South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse, who knocked himself out in the process.

Arendse received a red card and a four-week ban for the challenge, although there was another incident earlier in the game involving the winger which could also have been deemed as dangerous play in the air.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was speaking at a press conference after naming his match-day squad and revealed that he has been in contact with match officials during the week about aerial challenges.

Ian Foster on aerial challenges.

“We’re always looking to own our error first and so we’ve got to look at how we catch. That’s been a big focus and we’ve got people who are good at that,” Foster said.

“We’ve just got to keep backing that confidence and that skill set. We’ve gone back and forward a number of times about people running fast and jumping and hitting you before the ball’s even come down.

“We’ve got some pretty good clarity on that, there was at least one other situation in that game where perhaps we should have been rewards [with a penalty]. But yeah, we’re pretty clear.”

Our 23 for Ellis Park 🫡 pic.twitter.com/T6a7wZaPIL — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 11, 2022

Four changes to New Zealand’s starting team.

Barrett is available to play this Saturday after last weekend’s injury scare, although he will start on the bench while Richie Mo’unga has been promoted to the number 10 jersey.

Foster has made four changes to his starting team in total, with props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax drafted in, while Shannon Frizell has been promoted from the bench to start at blindside flanker.

Jordie Barrett will start after recovering from an ankle injury, while Will Jordan is also in the starting team after overcoming a stomach bug, as Foster has resisting making wholesale changes in an effort to avoid a fourth loss in a row.

