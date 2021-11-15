Ian Foster calls on All Blacks backs to hold themselves ‘accountable’ for Ireland loss

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has said that his backline players must hold themselves accountable for decisions they made in their side’s loss to Ireland.

Ireland were deserved victors against New Zealand on Saturday, as they dominated both possession and territory to claim a 29-20 win, in their third-ever victory against the All Blacks.

New Zealand were very impressive in defence for the most part, while they showed just how clinical they can be with ball in hand having scored two tries out of virtually nothing, but they certainly weren’t at their best.

Foster was speaking at a press conference in Paris ahead of his side’s test against France and laid the blame for the loss to Ireland at the feet of his backs.

Ian Foster on the All Blacks’ backs.

“I think our pack’s gone pretty well through the year. Overall, I’ve been reasonably satisfied to date. Certainly, we got put on the back foot a little bit last night, but parts of our forward play, I thought, was really good,” Foster said, via RugbyPass.

“But, consistently over 80 minutes, we’ve got to get stronger, and, also, we’ve got to make sure that we’re giving our forwards a chance to impose themselves on the opposition a bit better.

“I thought we turned over a lot of ball in the backs within one-to-two phases again, and that’s something that actually hurt us in the first test against South Africa, even though we won it.

“We got into a similar problem [against Ireland], and that came back to bite us a little bit, so it’s really a matter of backs being accountable for the decisions they make and retaining the ball to give our forwards a chance to impose themselves, and that’s going to be a big part of the solution.”

🛫 Replay travel day. Dublin ➡️ Paris pic.twitter.com/pXIU8Q1rl4 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 14, 2021

France await New Zealand in their final test of the year.

The All Blacks have very little time to regather themselves, as they face another stern test against a France side full of potential in Paris on Saturday.

France haven’t been at their absolute best in the Autumn Nations Series, but they have claimed two wins from two nonetheless and will head into their encounter with New Zealand with plenty of confidence.

New Zealand rarely lose twice in-a-row, and will be fired up for their game after Les Bleus after a disappointing loss to Ireland, but the All Blacks do have a couple of injury concerns while there will also likely be some fatigue after a massive defensive effort in Dublin.

Les Bleus have lost their last 14 encounter with the All Blacks, having last beaten them in 2009, but this Saturday may represent a golden opportunity for the French against a wounded New Zealand side.

Read More About: All Blacks, ian foster, new zealand rugby