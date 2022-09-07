Iain Henderson gives update on his injury status ahead of season start

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has revealed that he is hoping to return to full training in a couple of weeks as his recovery from a knee injury continues.

Henderson has spent the summer recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered while training with Ireland in New Zealand, and returned home before the first match of the tour.

The Ulsterman endured a number of frustrating injuries last season which kept him out of action for his province and for his country, and he will miss the opening rounds of the upcoming URC season.

While a date has not yet been set for Henderson’s first game back, he revealed in an in-house interview that he is nearing a return to full team training.

Iain Henderson on his recovery from injury.

“Shortly after coming back from New Zealand, I got my knee looked at – and I had a few fix ups from last season on my hand, so the team have been looking after me really well at home,” Henderson said.

“Hopefully I’ll be getting back into full rugby training soon. With the season ahead, we want to make sure I’m getting back to full fitness. With a bit more training, and a few good weeks under my belt, I’m hopeful my return will be in a couple of weeks.

“There are loads of URC, European and international games to be played over the next twelve months, and that includes a big summer next year. Ensuring the body is in the best position and place to deal with all that is important.

“I’m 100 per cent taking the guidance of the guys looking after me, and I have full faith in them. I know they have my personal and long-term interests at heart.”

Ulster’s start to the URC season.

An action-packed start to the URC season lies in store for Ulster, as the northern province take on Connacht in the first round, while they face Leinster in the third round.

Ulster will travel to South Africa to take on the Lions and Sharks in rounds five and six, before they return home to face Munster in round seven in a tough start to the season.

Henderson is likely to miss the first few rounds of action, although the Ulster captain will be eager to get back onto the pitch with so many major challenges to come in the next two months.

