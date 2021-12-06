Iain Henderson hopes to retire without regrets by winning silverware with Ulster

Iain Henderson has admitted that retiring without winning any silverware with Ulster would likely be the big regret of his career.

Ulster captain Henderson has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland, including a Grand Slam, but he is still waiting to win a club tournament in his 10th season with his province.

The northern province have gotten very close to taking silverware home to Belfast since Henderson started playing, but they have ultimately always fallen short, having lost in two league finals and various knock out games in both domestic and European tournaments.

Ulster have made a good start to life in the United Rugby Championship, as they are currently equal on points with Leinster at the top of the table after six games, and will hope to start their Heineken Champions Cup campaign off on the right foot this weekend against Clermont Auvergne.

Iain Henderson on the big regret he wants to avoid with Ulster.

Henderson was speaking ahead of his side’s Heineken Champions Cup opener and admitted that he is very eager for Ulster to end their habit of losing in knock out games.

“Obviously, getting to a few finals, playing a lot of knockout rugby [have been career highlights]. Those weeks playing knockout rugby, they’re so good building up to them,” Henderson said.

“Obviously, we’ve had a lot of disappointments. Winning semi-finals has been brilliant. Obviously, not being able to do it on a final day has been frustrating.

“If I was to retire now, that would probably be the big regret, that the performance never came on the day of a final. So, that’s something that I might hopefully get another couple of shots at to try to right the wrongs that we haven’t been able to do.”

‘It felt like we were just watching them come and go.’

Henderson does believe that Ulster have enforced a change in mindset, that may finally help them end what will be a 16-year-long wait for silverware at the end of the season.

The Ulster captain admitted in the past that the team may have been too lax in watching trophy chances “come and go” but that the squad have changed their ways in an effort to finally pick up silverware.

“I’ve said this before in the media: when we don’t win, no one’s trying not to win,” Henderson explained.

“Everyone wants to win. Obviously, that’s the way sport is sometimes and it’s frustrating, and it just kind of feels like for the first part of my career, it felt like we were just watching them come and go.

“And maybe the latter part, the last two or three, four years, it feels like we’re maybe actively trying to change things, to make it better, which is good, so hopefully over the next few seasons, if we get a few more shots we might be able to change that.”

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup, ulster rugby