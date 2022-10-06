Iain Henderson lauds ‘meticulous’ Paul O’Connell’s impact on Ireland

Iain Henderson has described just how obsessed with rugby Paul O’Connell is and how he is a wonderful “resource” for Ireland.

O’Connell is still in the early days of his coaching career, having spent short stints with the Ireland U20s and Stade Francais before joining the senior national set-up, although he is already having a significant impact.

Since he joined the Ireland set-up as a forwards coach in January 2021 the team has steadily improved, which culminated in the test series victory against the All Blacks in July.

While that success can’t be entirely contributed to O’Connell, Henderson explained on the BBC’s Ulster Rugby Show that the Munster legend has been an extremely valuable addition to Ireland’s management team.

Iain Henderson on Paul O’Connell’s impact.

“One of the first things Paulie said to me was ‘I want you to use me as a resource.’ He always talks about how he loves looking at rugby, he loves watching games,” Henderson explained.

“Paulie will come to you on a random Tuesday evening and say, ‘Did you see the Sale line-out against Gloucester on Sunday evening?’ And I’ll say, ‘Paulie, honestly, I didn’t see that one.’

“He is a massive resource from that side of things, but he is [also] a huge driver in the detail of how our line-out works and how the breakdown works as well.

“I think that’s something that Andy Farrell did incredibly well, spotting a necessity to have him in his coaching team. Paulie adds so much in both those aspects of the game.

“To have someone there who is meticulous about his detail and ensuring that everything is as best prepared as possible, to have that to add is another string to the bow.”

Another string to the bow 🏹 Iain Henderson loves what Paul O’Connell has brought to @IrishRugby since joining the coaching staff 🏉#bbcrugby — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) October 6, 2022

The Ulster captain is yet to return from injury.

Henderson is yet to play for Ulster this season as he continues to recover from a knee injury which he sustained while training with Ireland during the tour of New Zealand.

The 30-year-old returned home from New Zealand before Ireland’s first game on tour and hasn’t played since Ulster’s URC semi-final loss to the Stormers in June.

While Henderson is expected to make his return in the coming weeks, he does face a race against time to prove he is fully fit for Ireland’s three tests against South Africa, Fiji and Australia in November.

Read More About: paul o'connell