Hugo Keenan reveals that Ireland serenaded CJ Stander after his last game

Hugo Keenan has revealed that the Ireland squad sang Whitney Houston’s ‘Simply The Best’ to CJ Stander after his final game in green.

Stander ended his Ireland career on a high, as the men in green put in their best performance under Andy Farrell to claim a comfortable 14-point victory against England.

Keenan was speaking to the Irish Mirror after the game, and spoke about the Ireland squad’s fitting tribute to Stander after he won his last cap for his country.

#TeamOfUs “Dreams still do come true. I dreamt of playing in this jersey. I worked hard and everyone made it easy for me. They looked after me. It has been special.” 💚 An emotional @CJStander chats to Irish Rugby TV ⤵️#ThanksCJ #ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/b3Xpm0u4Nl — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 20, 2021

“It’s a good buzz. We put in a good performance that we were putting pressure on ourselves to deliver on, all week and all campaign,” Keenan said.

“Everyone’s happy. It was a great way to send CJ off. So we sang a song and it was enjoyable in there.”

‘We put pressure on ourselves to deliver’

While Ireland had put in a number of mixed performances in the 2021 Six Nations Championship, there’s no doubt that the win against England was the best the team had played in quite some time.

Keenan acknowledged that Ireland had failed to live up to their potential in recent times, but revealed that the team was adamant that they would put in a performance to remember before the campaign was over.

“Well, we knew we were doing a lot of things right in this campaign, and were just those small fractions and small percentages off,” the Ireland full-back said.

“We were always training well, and we had chatted about bringing those performances into training and doing what we were doing in small parts of games collectively into the whole game.

“So, yeah, we did put a small bit of pressure on ourselves, I’m not going to lie. It was our last game for a while. Lads will go off to the Lions and we’ll have a summer tour, hopefully, so next time that group will be back is in November.

“So we did put a bit of pressure on ourselves to deliver, so it is a bit more enjoyable and satisfying. I’d like to think that we did do that today.”

