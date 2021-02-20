Hilarious finish sees Northampton Saints stun Exeter Chiefs

Share and Enjoy !

‘He’s moved! He’s moved!’

Northampton Saints claimed a one-point victory over reigning European and English champions Exeter Chiefs after Joe Simmonds was unable to take a last-minute conversion.

Exeter had an opportunity to win the game right at the death after lock Sam Skinner scored a try in the 79th minute, with the Chiefs needing the conversion to secure the victory.

Simmonds had a tough ask to slot the conversion, with the ball placed near the right-hand touchline, but didn’t even get the opportunity to kick the ball.

The 24-year-old was deemed to have started his run-up to take the kick, but was still steadying himself, allowing the onrushing Northampton players to boot the ball away to end the game.

The controversial end makes it Exeter’s third loss in their seven Premiership matches to date, with the reigning champions currently level on points with Bristol Bears at the top of the table.

Northampton have risen to fourth place in the Premiership, inside of the play-off zone, having taken advantage Sale Sharks’ loss to Harlequins.

Red cards galore in Tigers vs Wasps

Elsewhere in the Premiership Leicester Tigers defeated Wasps by a scoreline of 27-8 at Welford Road.

Speechless. 😳 Hanro Liebenberg picks up the third red of the game and our fifth of the weekend. 🟥#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/Ct3uhjzeJh — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 20, 2021

That game also had its fair share of controversial incidents, as a total of three red cards were handed out in the ill-tempered affair.

Leicester’s Jasper Weise was sent off after 26 minutes in the first half, before Wasps made it 14 versus 14 when Kieran Brooke’s was ordered off for a high shot in the opening minutes of the second half.

Hanro Liebenburg was then sent off for taking a man out in the air with less than two minutes remaining, leaving the Tigers to finish the game with 13 men on the field, while Wasps finished with 14.

