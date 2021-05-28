Two Irish players included in Heineken Champions Cup team of the season

Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier have both been named in the Heineken Champions Cup team of the season.

Kelleher and van der Flier are the only Irishmen named in a Champions Cup team dominated by players from French clubs, with seven players from this year’s finalists Toulouse and La Rochelle making the side.

The team, which is based on players’ statistics provided by Opta Johnny, features 11 players who ply their trade in France, two from Irish sides and two from reigning English champions Exeter Chiefs.

Breaking down the season with the @OptaJonny stats, here’s your #HeinekenChampionsCup Team of the Season 💪 No surprises that #EPOTY2021 winner and @StadeToulousain superstar @Dupont9A came top of the rankings 😎 Who else impressed you most this season? pic.twitter.com/FXDc3SzJc2 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 26, 2021

Breakdown of the Champions Cup team of the season.

While only players from French, Irish and English sides are represented in the team, there is a much broader range of nationalities among individual players.

Five Frenchmen, three New Zealanders, two Irishmen, two Australians, one Scotsman, one Englishman and one Argentine have been included in the team.

Beaten finalists La Rochelle have the most players in the team with four, followed by champions Toulouse with three. Leinster, Bordeaux-Begles and Exeter Chiefs all have two players in the team, while Racing 92 and Clermont Auvergne both have one each.

Leading @StadeToulousain to glory, @Dupont9A joins the illustrious European Player of the Year list 🏅 Just how incredible has he been in #HeinekenChampionsCup action this season? Read more ➡️ https://t.co/i522Ou4DgN #EPOTY2021 pic.twitter.com/zxgfYMIM35 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 22, 2021

European player of the season Antoine Dupont.

Toulouse scrum-half Antoine Dupont has been named as the European Player of the Year, after helping his side to a record fifth Champions Cup title.

Dupont is the first French player to pick up the award since it was first awarded in 2010, although he is the fifth player to have won the award while playing for a French club.

The Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy is the second major individual award the 24-year-old has picked up in his career after he was named as the Six Nations Player of the Tournament in 2020.

Check out the full Heineken Champions Cup team of the season below.

15. Kurtley Beale (Racing 92)

14. Santiago Cordero (Bordeaux-Begles)

13. Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle)

12. George Moala (Clermont Auvergne)

11. Tom O’Flaherty (Exeter Chiefs)

10. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles)

9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

8. Victor Vito (La Rochelle)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

6. Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

5. Will Skelton (La Rochelle)

4. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs)

3. Charlie Faumuina (Toulouse)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster)

1. Cyril Baille (Toulouse)

