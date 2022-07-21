Heineken Champions Cup pool fixtures revealed for next season

The EPCR have confirmed the fixtures for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, which will feature South African teams for the first time.

The first two rounds of European club rugby fixtures will take place on the weekends of the 9/10/11 and 16/17/18 of December, while rounds three and four will take place on the weekends of the 13/14/15 and 20/21/22 of January.

Each of the South African sides will host their home games in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup in their own stadiums, expect for the Cheetahs, who will play their “home” games at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma, Italy.

Intriguing encounters in store for the Irish provinces.

Leinster will take on Racing 92 away from home in the first round, before hosting Gloucester at the RDS Arena the following weekend. Leo Cullen’s side then take on Gloucester in England in the third round before playing Racing 92 at the Aviva Stadium in the final round of the pool stage.

Munster will host Toulouse at Thomond Park in the first round, before taking on Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens the following weekend. Northampton will then travel to Limerick for the third round, while Munster head to Toulouse for the fourth round.

Ulster will travel to Greater Manchester to take on Sale Sharks in the first round, before welcoming La Rochelle to Belfast the following weekend. The northern province will then play the reigning European champions on their home turf in the third round before playing Sale at the Kingspan Stadium in their last pool game.

In the Challenge Cup, Connacht take on Newcastle Falcons in Galway first before playing Brive in France in the second round. Brive will then travel to Galway for the third round while Connacht will head to Newcastle for the final round.

🚨WEEKEND SCHEDULE REVEALED 🚨 Your 2022/23 #HeinekenChampionsCup weekends are in the diary with kick-off dates and times arriving shortly 🙌 Rate your team’s schedule out of 10…👇 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) July 21, 2022

Irish fixtures in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Heineken Champions Cup.

Round One, 9/10/11 Dec.

Racing 92 vs Leinster, venue TBC.

Munster vs Toulouse, Thomond Park.

Sale Sharks vs Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium.

Round Two, 16/17/18 Dec.

Leinster vs Gloucester, RDS Arena.

Northampton Saints vs Munster, Franklin’s Gardens.

Ulster vs La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium.

Round Three, 13/14/15 Jan.

La Rochelle vs Ulster, Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Gloucester vs Leinster, Kingsholm Stadium.

Munster vs Northampton Saints, Thomond Park.

Round Four, 20/21/22 Jan.

Toulouse vs Munster, Stade Ernest Wallon.

Ulster vs Sale Sharks, Kinsgpan Stadium.

Leinster vs Racing 92, Aviva Stadium.

Challenge Cup

Round One, 9/10/11 Dec.

Connacht vs Newcastle Falcons, Galway Sportsground.

Round Two, 16/17/18 Dec.

Brive vs Connacht, Stade Amedee-Domenech

Round Three, 13/14/15 Jan.

Connacht vs Brive, Galway Sportsground.

Round Four, 20/21/22 Jan.

Newcastle Falcons vs Connacht, Kingston Park.

