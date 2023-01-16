Heineken Champions Cup permutations for the provinces

Eight places in the Heineken Champions Cup knock out stages are still up for grabs, with just three clubs out of contention for a place in the last 16.

Although complex, overly forgiving and often criticised, the current Champions Cup format has at least guaranteed that there are no dead rubbers among the 12 matches taking place in the final round of the pool stages this weekend.

Just three clubs cannot reach the knock out stages; Castres Olympique, London Irish and Northampton Saints, although they are all in action against clubs who will be eager to win this weekend.

With 12 fixtures taking place across two pools of 12 this weekend, there is no shortage of possibilities that can take place, so we’re going to focus primarily on Leinster, Munster and Ulster.

5️⃣ teams qualified from Pool A this weekend! Congratulations to @leinsterrugby, @SharksRugby, @Saracens, @ExeterChiefs and @EdinburghRugby who have reached the #HeinekenChampionsCup Round of 16 👏 Where are your team in the standings? pic.twitter.com/bDQ5KD8GbQ — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 15, 2023

Pool A – Leinster – Highest place: 1st, Lowest place: 6th.

Five teams have guaranteed qualification for the knock out stages of the Champions Cup in Pool A: Leinster, the Sharks, Saracens, Exeter Chiefs and Edinburgh.

Each club will be aiming to finish as high as possible, as a place in the top four guarantees a home last 16 fixture, a place in the top two will result in a home quarter-final should they get that far, and first place a home semi-final should they make it.

For Leinster (15 points) the goal is very simple; claim a bonus-point win against Racing 92 and top spot will be guaranteed. A win of any kind will also virtually guarantee first place, due to Leinster’s points difference of +124.

The Sharks and Saracens (both 14 points) are one point behind Leinster, although their points differences of +40 and +32 respectively means they realistically need the Irish province to lose or draw to finish top.

Racing 92 will almost certainly need to avoid defeat at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday to progress, as the winner of Bordeaux Begles vs Gloucester will likely overtake them, while Lyon could also leapfrog the eighth placed Parisian side.

Should Racing claim an upset victory in Dublin, Leinster could finish as low as sixth, as the Sharks, Saracens, Exeter Chiefs and Edinburgh could all overtake them, as well as the Bulls, albeit in extraordinary circumstances.

To finish fifth, the Sharks, Exeter and Edinburgh (who play Saracens) would all need to win while Leinster fail to pick up a losing bonus-point, and Saracens would need to pick up a losing bonus-point and a try bonus-point.

The Bulls can finish equal on points with Leinster on 15, although the 137 points difference between the two teams is unlikely to be surmounted.

Pool B – Munster – Highest Place: 1st, Lowest place: 9th

Three teams have guarantee qualification for the knock out stages of the Champions Cup in Pool B; Toulouse, La Rochelle and Leicester Tigers.

Munster currently sit in sixth place and are almost guaranteed to progress to the last 16, despite facing a daunting away trip to Toulouse this Sunday.

For Munster (9 points) to fail to reach the knock out stages they would need to lose to Toulouse, while Montpellier (7 points), Clermont Auvergne (6 points) and Sale Sharks (5 points) would all need to win this weekend.

Montpellier would be likely to overtake Munster as they face London Irish at home, although Clermont must win down in Cape Town against the Stormers to leapfrog the Irish province.

Sale Sharks take on Ulster in Belfast, and while a win of any kind would likely see the English club surpass Clermont into eighth place, a bonus-point win would probably be needed to rise above Munster.

First place is still technically within Munster’s reach, although Toulouse, La Rochelle and Leicester (all 13 points) are unlikely to be caught.

Overtaking the Stormers and Ospreys (both 10 points) is more feasible, although the South Africans are expected to beat Clermont, which would put a major dent in Munster’s top four hopes.

Pool B – Ulster – Highest place: 7th, Lowest place: 12th.

Seventh place is as high as Ulster (3 points) can finish should they beat Sale, although a win will not guarantee a place in the top eight if Montpellier and Clermont both win.

Ulster do have a reasonably good chance at progression though as Clermont are likely to be beaten, while a win of any kind would see them overtake Sale, unless their opponents pick up a losing bonus-point and try bonus-point.

If Ulster finish in either ninth or tenth place they will drop down into the Challenge Cup last 16, while an 11th or 12 place finish would see them ejected from European competition.

Even a fourth defeat in four games is unlikely to result in them missing out on the Challenge Cup however, as London Irish and Northampton Saints are expected to be beaten, although a last place finish is possible for Ulster.

