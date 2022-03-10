Harry Randall retained at scrum-half as England team for Ireland is named

England head coach Eddie Jones has retained Harry Randall as his starting scrum-half for Saturday’s crucial Six Nations encounter against Ireland.

Randall will again start ahead of England’s most capped player in Ben Youngs, who has been named on the bench for the third consecutive game.

There is one change to England’s starting backline after the win against Wales, as Joe Marchant replaces Elliot Daly at outside centre. Daly is among replacements alongside his fellow experienced backs in Youngs and George Ford.

Jones has made two changes to his starting forward pack, with Sam Simmonds and Jamie George given the nod. George replaces Luke Cowan-Dickie, who will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to injury.

Dombrandt put in a very impressive shift against Wales in the last round, although he tested positive for Covid-19 last week and may not be back up to full fitness yet.

‘We’ve been looking at this game as a semi-final.’

Jones is well aware of the significance of Saturday’s game against Ireland, as a loss for either side will rule them out of contention for winning this year’s Six Nations.

“We’ve been looking at this game as a semi-final. Ireland are the most cohesive side in the world right now and it will be a good test this weekend,” Jones said.

“We’ve prepared really well for this game. We did some good team togetherness work in Bristol and had a solid week of training on the pitch here.

“We are looking forward to going after them in front of a great home crowd at Twickenham. It’s been special having 82,000 supporters back in for our Six Nations games and it will be a great test match for them.”

Check out England’s match-day squad against Ireland below.

15. Freddie Steward

14. Max Malins

13. Joe Marchant

12. Henry Slade

11. Jack Nowell

10. Marcus Smith

9. Harry Randall

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Charlie Ewels

6. Courtney Lawes (C)

7. Tom Curry

8. Sam Simmonds

Replacements

16. Jamie Blamire

17. Joe Marler

18. Will Stuart

19. Joe Launchbury

20. Alex Dombrandt

21. Ben Youngs

22. George Ford

23. Elliot Daly

