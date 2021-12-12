Harry Potter performs disappearing trick as Leicester beat Bordeaux

Leicester Tigers winger Harry Potter was lucky to avoid injury after jumping into a deep trench that surrounds the pitch at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux.

Potter was pushed out of play with ball in hand by Bordeaux-Begles’ Ben Lam in the first half of Leicester’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter with the Top 14 table toppers, and was clearly unaware of what lay behind the advertising boards on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old jumped over the advertisements, without realising that a trench that looks to be more than six foot deep lay on the other side, which left his fellow players and the spectators in the stands looking stunned.

‘He just disappeared into the abyss!’

Luckily, Potter was unharmed from the incident, although things could easily have gone wrong as the winger landed on concrete with his studs from a considerable height.

The BT Sport commentators were well able to see the funny side of the incident, with one warning Potter to be “careful of the crocodiles down there” while while another remarked that Potter had “disappeared into the abyss”.

Potter was able to find his way back to the pitch after escaping the trench, and was applauded by the Bordeaux-Begles supporters.

Of all the players to disappear within the depths of this Bordeaux stadium, it had to be Harry Potter! 😂 Fortunately, the @LeicesterTigers wing appears unscathed.#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/tUrmomu08x — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 11, 2021

Leicester claim narrow victory against Bordeaux-Begles.

Gallagher Premiership league leaders Leicester got their Champions Cup campaign off to a perfect start, as they claimed a narrow 16-13 victory against high flying Bordeaux-Begles.

Bordeaux-Begles were in excellent form coming into the game, as they had just beaten reigning European and French champions Toulouse to go first in the Top 14 table, but they were unable to carry that form into the Champions Cup.

Leicester had actually rested some of their usual starters for the game, such and Freddie Steward and Nemani Nadolo, and will be extra pleased with being able to come away with a win from the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

The Tigers will welcome Connacht to Welford Road in the next round of the Champions Cup, while Bordeaux will travel to Llanelli to take on Scarlets, who forfeited their first match against Bristol Bears due to Covid-related issues.

Read More About: Bordeaux-Begles, harry potter, leicester tigers