Harry McNulty on Ireland’s silver in Dubai and learning from Wallabies greats

Harry McNulty believes a World Rugby Sevens Series title is within Ireland’s reach after an excellent few months for the team.

Ireland secured a silver medal at the Dubai Sevens last weekend, just their second final appearance at a World Series event ever, having won a bronze medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in September.

The squad are back in Cape Town, where they won that World Cup bronze medal, for the third leg of the World Series this weekend where a strong tournament could catapult Ireland to the top of the overall standings.

A top four finish would be considered a success for Ireland, and is very achievable given that the men in green finished fifth last year, and would also guarantee the team a place at the 2024 Olympics.

Olympic qualification is the priority for Harry McNulty, although the Ireland sevens stalwart is confident that a World Series title is a realistic goal.

Harry McNulty on Ireland’s World Series goal.

“There’s a top four for an Olympic qualifying spot, that would be for me personally the main goal. But we’re on 29 points at the moment and the top team is on 32, so that’s just one tournament away from being the top seed,” McNulty explained.

“So if we can maintain really strong tournaments… We don’t have to win every tournament, I don’t even know if we have to win any. Last season Australia only won one tournament but they won the entire World Series.

“So it just shows how important consistency is. If we can make sure we’re getting a lot of semi-finals it will really put us in a great place to be able to do that. I think there is a belief that we can, it’s just a case of being able to perform every week.

“Three of the four pools last weekend went to points difference, that’s just how tight this competition is at the moment.”

Harry McNulty and Mark Roche have earned @WorldRugby7s Dream Team recognition recognition, following their efforts in steering Ireland Men to silver medal success in Dubai! 🙌#Ireland7s | @TritonLake — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 5, 2022

Terry Kennedy is taking a break this season.

Ireland’s Terry Kennedy was crowned as men’s sevens world player of the year a couple of weeks ago thanks to the Dubliner’s key role in his country’s impressive World Series and World Cup campaigns.

However, Kennedy is taking a break from the sport this season to focus on his work with TritonLake, the sponsor of Ireland’s sevens teams, although he was there to cheer his friends on in Dubai.

McNulty acknowledged that Kennedy’s absence is a significant loss to the team, although he expressed his hope that the world player of the year may come back sooner than planned.

“He’s down in Sydney so not a bad place to go and spend your time. Terry’s a fantastic player, he’s been the Irish sevens player of the year three years in a row so it’s fantastic for him to get that recognition on a world stage,” McNulty commented.

“He’s truly missed from he team as well, he’s such a great guy. He was up in Dubai to be fair to him with TritonLake, the sponsor. He works for them so he came up to do a bit of business so we got to see him and hang out.

“It might have been tough for him on the sideline to watch that now so maybe he might be coming back a bit quicker than in a year.”

Harry McNulty’s time with the LA Giltinis.

McNulty has spent most of his professional career as a sevens player, although he did make a brief foray into the world of 15s with the LA Giltinis in Major League Rugby.

The LA Giltinis no longer player in Major League Rugby, as they were expelled from the league due to breaching the salary cap, although McNulty was part of the squad that won the top flight American rugby tournament in 2021.

“It was a really interesting time, I loved it. You’re in LA, I was living in Venice, you’re two streets from the beach. Just like in Cape Town here it’s 25 degrees, blue skies every day,” McNulty recalled.

“I was training with Matt Giteau, Adam Ashley Cooper, Dave Dennis and Billy Meakes, all these big names from the 15s game. It was a fantastic learning curve.

“I was in the back row, it was a championship-winning side that year as well so I was getting great experience. I was getting to play with my brother as well so that was really cool, having two brothers playing professionally together.

“I loved it, the team’s not there anymore unfortunately but that league is quite interesting in terms of what it’s going to do for American rugby.”

Learning from the two Wallabies greats.

It wasn’t exactly surprising that the LA Giltinis won Major League Rugby in 2021 given that Matt Giteau and Adam Ashley-Cooper were pulling the strings, as the two men both won over 100 caps for Australia and played in a World Cup final.

The pair of Wallabies greats were perhaps a few years past their best by the time they were plying their trade in Los Angeles, although McNulty revealed that their talents were as apparent as ever.

“They seem to just have an incredible amount of time on the ball but they were also incredibly professional,” McNulty said of Giteau and Ashley-Cooper.

“They were always the first ones in and last ones out. It’s very cliche to say but that’s just the type of people they were and that’s why they were able to play into their late 30s at such a high level.

“Every time they had the ball it looked like time was slowing down and they could just make the right decision every single time. I picked up a few tricks and learned how they see the game, just by watching them do it.

“Obviously it’s a bit different playing sevens and 15s but just by being in the presence of those guys you’ll pick up things as you go.”

