Harlequins stars react in anguish to Mike Brown in Newcastle colours

Mike Brown’s former Harlequins team mates have taken to social media to express their displeasure with seeing the full back in Newcastle Falcons colours.

Former England full back Brown was released by Harlequins last season after 16 years with the club, despite the veteran’s desire to stay with the south-west Londoners.

Brown revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that he was made aware that he was surplus to requirements with Harlequins in a four-minute meeting, despite chasing down the club for a new contract for months beforehand.

The 36-year-old will play with Newcastle this season, and it appears that some of his team mates are already struggling to see him don the jersey of the Falcons.

Joe Marler: ‘Yeah, this looks shit.’

Long-time Harlequins team mates Joe Marler and Danny Care clearly struggled to see Brown in a Newcastle kit, judging off their responses to his recent Instagram post.

“Yeah, this looks shit,” Marler commented, while Care responded with “Nope, nope, nope, Don’t like it.”

Young Harlequins stars Marcus Smith and Louis Lynagh both commented that they missed Brown, while former Quins players Mark Lambert and Ben Tapui wished Brown the best of luck for the season ahead.

Mike Brown’s bittersweet farewell from Harlequins.

Harlequins became unlikely Gallagher Premiership champions last season thanks to stunning back-to-back wins against Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs in the play-offs, having finished fourth in the table.

Last season’s Premiership triumph was the first time they had won silverware in eight years, having won the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2014, and was only the second time they were crowned as English champions.

A win in the Premiership final would have been the perfect send-off for Brown, but the Harlequins stalwart did not take part in the club’s last six games of the season after being banned for a stamp on Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor.

While Brown didn’t necessarily intend to stand on Taylor, the incident was deemed to be dangerous enough to warrant a six-game ban.

