Handre Pollard insists the Springboks’ main goal is to win, not entertain

Handre Pollard has brushed off suggestions of the Springboks being a boring side, insisting that he and his teammates are only interested in winning.

South Africa claimed a 2-1 series win against the British and Irish Lions a couple of weeks ago, but the reigning world champions have been criticised for the manner in which they did so.

The Springboks largely relied on their kicking game and their dominance at the set-piece t defeat the Lions, much as they did for their successful Rugby World Cup campaign in 2019.

South Africa fly-half Pollard was speaking to SA Rugby Mag ahead of his side’s Rugby Championship game against Argentina and insisted that they have no intention of changing their game plan as long as they keep winning

Handre Pollard on the Springboks’ style of play.

“It is what it is. Everyone has got their way of playing rugby that they think is the right way of playing,” Pollard said.

“For us, it is not about entertaining, it is about winning … test match rugby is about winning. At the moment, we are doing pretty well, so for now, if it’s not broken, there’s no need to fix it.

“We’ll just keep doing what we are doing and people can criticise as much as they want. We believe in it, and that’s the only thing that matters.”

The Springboks look to establish their position as the world’s best.

South Africa were deservedly crowned as world champions in 2019 after a 20-point win against England in the Rugby World Cup final, but due to the Covid pandemic, they were unable to establish themselves as the best in the world in 2020.

While not being able to play any games in 2020 was a huge disappointment for Springboks players and fans, the fact that they had played just one match in 20 months (against Georgia) before the first test against the Lions arguably made their series win even more impressive.

The Springboks will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet in this year’s Rugby Championship, which they won in 2019, and they got off to a perfect start with a bonus-point win against Argentina in the first round.

New Zealand and Australia should prove to be a greater challenge for South Africa in the coming months, although there is currently some doubt over those fixtures due to covid-related issues.

🇿🇦 Big week for the locks as the Boks make wholesale changes

💥 It will be a special day for Lood, Marvin and Nicolaas

🗣️ “This is a long season, so we need to get the balance right…"

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/OGjNjvQnp3#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/qUmIWNfSnD — Springboks (@Springboks) August 17, 2021

