Hamish Watson identifies the turning point in Scotland’s rugby journey

Hamish Watson has identified Scotland’s major turning point as the win against England in the 2018 Six Nations.

Scotland haven’t yet managed to return to their glory days by winning the Six Nations, having last won the championship when it was known as the Five Nations in 1999, but their results have improved significantly in recent years.

The Scots last picked up the wooden spoon in the Six Nations in 2015, having lost all five of their matches that year, but they have looked like genuine title contenders in recent times.

Watson was speaking to BT Sport and revealed that he considers the win against England in Murrayfield in 2018 as a turning point for Scotland, while also considering it his most memorable match for his country.

Hamish Watson on Scotland’s win against England in 2018.

“It’s tough, we’ve had some great victories over the last four or five years with Scotland but I think probably that 2018 game when we beat England,” Watson said.

“For me, that was an amazing day. We hadn’t beaten England in 10 years. Growing up and always seeing us lose those tight games, I think that was a big turning point for us.

“Since then we’ve been able to really kick on and we’ve been able to win these really tough games, especially we’ve had the upper hand against England. So I think that was a big turning point for us.”

The Scots are still lacking consistency.

While Scotland have figured out how to beat England, having won three of their last five encounters against their old rivals, they are yet to play consistently at a high level.

Their disappointing loss against Wales at the weekend was typical of Scotland in recent years, as they were unable to back up an impressive performance in a game they were expected to win.

Scotland’s Six Nations hopes for the year haven’t been dashed just yet, although two games against table-toppers France and Ireland do await Gregor Townsend’s side in the coming weeks.

While Scotland have won three of their five games in four of the last five Six Nations Championships, they have yet to win four matches in the one tournament, which is realistically needed in order to lift the trophy.

