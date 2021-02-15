Hamish Watson slams referee for ‘rubbish’ red card call

Share and Enjoy !

Hamish Watson has criticised referee Matthew Carly for showing Zander Fagerson a red card during Scotland’s loss to Wales at Murrayfield.

Scotland controlled both possession and territory against the Welsh but fell to a one-point defeat, having played the last 30 minutes or so with 14 men.

Fagerson was given his marching orders for what looked like an innocuous clean out on first viewing, but replays showed the prop’s shoulder made contact with the head of Alun Wyn Jones.

RED CARD 🟥 Zander Fagerson sent off after a dangerous clear out. Scotland down to 14 men! #SCOvWAL #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/udEw0hKyEL — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 13, 2021

While Watson does not hold the red card responsible for Scotland’s loss, the flanker admitted his frustrations to The Scotsman about the decision.

“Zander will be fine,” Watson said of his teammate. “That was a rubbish call. An absolutely dreadful call. That’s not rugby that call.

“Zander is absolutely fine. We’ve already got round him. He’s a great player and a big part of everything we do with Scotland. He can hold his head high I think. “We lost that game in the last 10 minutes of the first half and the first 10 of the second,” said Watson. “We lost that game when we had 15 on the field,” Watson commented. ‘That’s not even a penalty’ TMO Karl Dickson seemed to be leaning towards a yellow card after viewing the incident, suggesting that there were mitigating factors as a result of Jones’ body position moving while he was in the ruck. However, referee Carly overruled his assistant and after a brief discussion with his touch judges, he decided that the clear out warranted a red card. Watson disagrees entirely with the decision, claiming that Fagerson’s clean out wasn’t even worth of a penalty, indicating that his Scotland teammates think the same. He said: “I’ve heard from other people that the TMO said it wasn’t a red, then the ref has overruled him. The ref has the right to do that if he thinks that’s the right call. “We as players strongly disagree with that call. As soon as I saw it on the TV, I was thinking, ‘That’s not even a penalty’. “There’s not much else we can say. We don’t think it’s a red, a yellow or even a penalty. But that’s the way the game is going.” While the loss has ended Scottish hopes of a Triple Crown or a Grand Slam, Gregor Townsend’s men are still in contention for the Six Nations title ahead of next round’s encounter with France.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Hamish Watson, scotland rugby, Six Nations, Zander Fagerson