Greig Laidlaw hits out at suggestions that Finn Russell is just a maverick

Greig Laidlaw has argued that Finn Russell isn’t a “maverick” as has been often suggested, backing his former teammate’s ability to read a game.

Russell is undeniably an exciting player who regularly tears it up for both Scotland and Racing 92 and recently for the British and Irish Lions, which has led to suggestions that he often opts for outrageous plays which can either turn out very well or very badly.

Former Scotland captain Laidlaw was speaking to The Times and argued that his former teammate is far better at controlling a game than many seem to think.

“Finn Russell comes on and within one passage of play they make more metres moving forward.” 🙌https://t.co/fWSvTrPPHu — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 13, 2021

Greig Laidlaw on Finn Russell’s ‘maverick’ tag.

“If it wasn’t for his injury, I think he would have been involved in the second test as well. That ‘maverick’ tag he gets, I really don’t get it at all,” Laidlaw said.

“For me, he’s just a really good rugby player. He plays what he sees all the time. If the option is there to kick, he’ll kick, if it’s on to run, he’ll run. He just sees the best option.

“I just believe he’s an excellent rugby player who is willing to push boundaries. What he’s done really well in France and Scotland is [improving] that game management side of things as well.

“I was gutted for him when he picked up that injury, but the way he responded was credit to him as well. A lot of people looking from the outside think he’s not professional, but he really is.”

The Scotland fly-half could be on his way to Japan.

While Russell has been highly-rated for his attacking ability for some time now, it’s fair to say that his stock has risen even more after an exceptional performance against the Springboks in the third test.

The Scottish fly-half has two more years on his contract with Racing 92, but according to The Rugby Paper, Japanese club Green Rockets Tokatsu are willing to buy Russell out of that contract and make him the highest-paid player in the world.

While the Green Rockets’ big-money offer may prove difficult to resist, a move to Japan could hamper Russell’s international career with Scotland.

The Japanese club season runs from February to May, which would see Russell miss out on the entirety of the Six Nations championship if he does decide to ply his trade in the land of the rising sun.

