Gregor Townsend explains why Stuart Hogg has been relieved of Scotland captaincy

Gregor Townsend has explained that he has replaced Stuart Hogg as Scotland captain as he wants to relieve the “burden” on the 30-year-old.

Jamie Ritchie will take over as Scotland’s captain for the Autumn Nations Series, despite Hogg’s return to the squad after being rested for the summer tour of Argentina.

Hogg had captained Scotland from the start of the 2020 Six Nations until the end of this year’s championship, but Townsend has opted for Edinburgh flanker Ritchie to lead his country in the coming weeks.

Townsend was speaking to The Scotsman after announcing his Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series and explained that he wants Hogg to focus on himself as a player, rather than on leading the team.

Gregor Townsend on Stuart Hogg.

“We see how passionate he is for Scotland. We want to keep that, we want to get the best out of him with where he is physically. There’s a load on you,” Townsend explained.

“Stuart played the most minutes out of any rugby player in Europe last year on the back of the Lions tour. A lot of that is physical stress but if you’re adding other things as well, it is a burden.

“Stuart would never say it was a burden, but this is what as a coach you have to weigh up. Look, let’s focus on you being the best player. You can lead the team in many other ways, by how you play, how you contribute.

“We believe Jamie can be a very good captain for us too. So it’s linked by Stuart being the best player he can be, and Jamie being an excellent captain, who will get support from the other captains in the squad, Grant Gilchrist, Hamish [Watson].

“Captaincy is not just down to one man, it’s down to as many as you can produce in a team, and we are producing more leaders now.”

Finn Russell has been omitted from the squad.

Hogg’s removal as captain isn’t the only big call Townsend has made, as British and Irish Lions out-half Finn Russell has been omitted from the squad entirely.

Townsend has opted for Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson ahead of Russell at out-half and explained that his decision was based on form and consistency.

Scotland will take on Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina in the coming weeks in a tough run of fixtures.

