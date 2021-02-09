Gregor Townsend explains Scottish players’ confusion over taking a knee

Share and Enjoy !

Scottish players were unaware that members of the England team would take a knee against racism before their Six Nations encounter, according to Gregor Townsend.

Most of the England squad dropped to one knee during the minute’s silence in opposition to racism, but only four members of the Scotland squad did the same.

The Scotland head coach explained to BBC Scotland’s Rugby Podcast that the main reason so few of his players knelt was because they were unaware that others were taking the knee.

Townsend on why some Scotland players didn’t take the knee.

“It was a surprise to our players. I think our players closer to the English players saw that and made the decision whether to take the knee as well.

“We were strung out 50 metres for social distancing at the anthem. Huw Jones was at the tryline and Stuart Hogg was on the halfway line.

“So, I know half the squad didn’t even realise that some of their team-mates and the English players were taking the knee,” Townsend explained.

“They didn’t know that was going to be the case.”

While the gesture has been a part of football’s pre-match protocol this season in the UK, it has not been commonplace before rugby matches.

In the weekend’s other Six Nations matches between Italy and France and Wales and Ireland, a minute’s silence was observed but no players took the knee.

While Townsend believes more of his players may have dropped to one knee had they been aware the gesture was taking place, he insisted that no player would be under pressure to do so.

“I imagine a lot more would have than did. But I can’t say. If they didn’t, and they wanted to choose to reflect that moment by standing up like they did in previous games, then that would be fine.

“They didn’t really know that that was going to be the case. That was probably one reason why you only saw the players closer to the halfway line taking the knee,” Townsend explained.

Scotland will look to continue their bright start to the Six Nations campaign on Saturday when they welcome fellow Triple Crown contenders Wales to Edinburgh.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: england rugby, gregor townsend, scotland rugby, Six Nations