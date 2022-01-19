Gregor Townsend includes five uncapped players in Scotland’s Six Nations squad

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has included five uncapped players in his squad for the Six Nations, while Stuart Hogg has retained the captaincy.

Saracens back row Andy Christie, Glasgow Warriors flanker Rory Darge, Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott and London Irish duo Ben White and Kyle Rowe could all win their first caps for Scotland in the Six Nations.

There are a number of players in the squad with very little international experience, such as Cameron Redpath, who made his debut in Scotland’s win against England last year, but hasn’t played for his country since due to injury problems.

Townsend revealed that Scotland’s coaching staff have been keeping an eye on the uncapped players for some time now and welcomed Redpath back into the international fold.

Gregor Townsend on the new Scottish call-ups.

“When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I’ve seen it in so many areas and that’s testament to the strength and depth we have,” Townsend said.

“We are able to call-up several new players into the squad such as Andy Christie, Kyle Rowe and Ben White. We have been aware of all of the uncapped players for a while now and recently they have all experienced a breakthrough in terms of their performances at club level.

“A key part of the squad selection was rewarding form and that definitely applies to Ben Vellacott and Rory Darge who have been excellent for their clubs this season.

“We’re delighted to be able to include Cameron Redpath in the squad after missing the last few months with injury. He managed to get a game under his belt prior to the squad selection so we’ll see how he performs for Bath and in our training over the next couple of weeks.”

Check out Scotland’s 39-man Six Nations squad below.

Forwards

Ewan Ashman – Sale Sharks – 2 caps

Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – 2 caps

Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors – 22 caps

Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby – 14 caps

Andy Christie – Saracens – uncapped

Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps

Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 17 caps

Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 42 caps

Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby – 48 caps

Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps

Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 10 caps

Jamie Hodgson – Edinburgh Rugby – 3 caps

Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps

WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps

Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby – 31 caps

Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby – 4 caps

Javan Sebastian – Scarlets – 1 cap

Sam Skinner – Exeter Chiefs – 15 caps

Rory Sutherland – Worcester Warriors – 16 caps

George Turner – Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps

Hamish Watson – Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps

Backs

Mark Bennett – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps

Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps

Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby – 31 caps

Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs – 88 caps – Captain

Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints – 5 caps

Sam Johnson – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps

Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby – 28 caps

Rufus McLean – Glasgow Warriors – 2 caps

Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors – 46 caps

Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby – 1 cap

Kyle Rowe – London Irish – uncapped

Finn Russell – Racing 92 – 58 caps

Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps

Sione Tuipulotu- Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap

Duhan van der Merwe – Worcester Warriors – 13 caps

Ben Vellacott – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped

Ben White – London Irish – uncapped

