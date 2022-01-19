Gregor Townsend includes five uncapped players in Scotland’s Six Nations squad

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has included five uncapped players in his squad for the Six Nations, while Stuart Hogg has retained the captaincy.
Saracens back row Andy Christie, Glasgow Warriors flanker Rory Darge, Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott and London Irish duo Ben White and Kyle Rowe could all win their first caps for Scotland in the Six Nations.
There are a number of players in the squad with very little international experience, such as Cameron Redpath, who made his debut in Scotland’s win against England last year, but hasn’t played for his country since due to injury problems.
Townsend revealed that Scotland’s coaching staff have been keeping an eye on the uncapped players for some time now and welcomed Redpath back into the international fold.
Gregor Townsend on the new Scottish call-ups.
“When you look through the squad this is the most competitive I’ve seen it in so many areas and that’s testament to the strength and depth we have,” Townsend said.
“We are able to call-up several new players into the squad such as Andy Christie, Kyle Rowe and Ben White. We have been aware of all of the uncapped players for a while now and recently they have all experienced a breakthrough in terms of their performances at club level.
“A key part of the squad selection was rewarding form and that definitely applies to Ben Vellacott and Rory Darge who have been excellent for their clubs this season.
“We’re delighted to be able to include Cameron Redpath in the squad after missing the last few months with injury. He managed to get a game under his belt prior to the squad selection so we’ll see how he performs for Bath and in our training over the next couple of weeks.”
Head Coach Gregor Townsend has named a 39-man squad for the upcoming @SixNationsRugby
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/oAEtJHvlxG#AsOne pic.twitter.com/WrmtnbEred
— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 19, 2022
Check out Scotland’s 39-man Six Nations squad below.
Forwards
Ewan Ashman – Sale Sharks – 2 caps
Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – 2 caps
Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors – 22 caps
Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby – 14 caps
Andy Christie – Saracens – uncapped
Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps
Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped
Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 17 caps
Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 42 caps
Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby – 48 caps
Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps
Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 10 caps
Jamie Hodgson – Edinburgh Rugby – 3 caps
Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps
WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps
Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby – 31 caps
Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby – 4 caps
Javan Sebastian – Scarlets – 1 cap
Sam Skinner – Exeter Chiefs – 15 caps
Rory Sutherland – Worcester Warriors – 16 caps
George Turner – Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps
Hamish Watson – Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps
Backs
Mark Bennett – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps
Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps
Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby – 31 caps
Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs – 88 caps – Captain
Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints – 5 caps
Sam Johnson – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps
Blair Kinghorn – Edinburgh Rugby – 28 caps
Rufus McLean – Glasgow Warriors – 2 caps
Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors – 46 caps
Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby – 1 cap
Kyle Rowe – London Irish – uncapped
Finn Russell – Racing 92 – 58 caps
Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps
Sione Tuipulotu- Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap
Duhan van der Merwe – Worcester Warriors – 13 caps
Ben Vellacott – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped
Ben White – London Irish – uncapped
Read More About: scotland rugby, Six Nations