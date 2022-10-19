Gregor Townsend comments on Finn Russell’s omission from Scotland squad

Gregor Townsend has explained why Finn Russell has been omitted from Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series squad.
Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hasting and Ross Thompson are the three out-halves included in the squad, while Russell, who has won 62 caps for Scotland and one cap for the British and Irish Lions, will remain in France with Racing 92 next month.
Elsewhere, Stuart Hogg has been replaced by Jamie Ritchie as captain, while Jack Dempsey, Murphy Walker and Stafford McDowell could all win their first caps for Scotland after being named in the squad.
Dempsey has won 14 caps for Australia, the last of which came just over three years ago, which means he is eligible to play for Scotland under World Rugby’s new international eligibility rules thanks to his Scottish grandfather.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend explained that his decision to omit Russell from the squad was based on form and consistency.
Gregor Townsend on Finn Russell’s omission.
“It’s really to reward form and consistency,” Townsend explained.
“Blair [Kinghorn] has really developed as a 10 since he moved there over a year ago. He had a very good tour and got better and better in the summer. He’s played really well for Edinburgh this year.
“Adam [Hastings] has really responded well to being left out of the squad last season. He was going to tour [Argentina] but he picked up an injury and he has been in very good form for his club Gloucester this year.
“With Ross, he hasn’t played as many games but he obviously had an excellent season for Glasgow last year. So those are the three players that we’re backing for this campaign.
“For someone like Finn Russell, who has missed out on the squad, someone who has played a lot of games for us in the past it’s a challenge for him to show his form and consistency over the next few weeks [for Racing 92].”
Your Scotland squad for @autumnnations 🏴
Read more: https://t.co/EK74Y1r2YR pic.twitter.com/eR08M7nsKU
— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 19, 2022
Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series squad.
Forwards
Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 4 caps
Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps
Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 22 caps
Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 7 caps
Andy Christie (Saracens) 3 caps
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 23 caps
Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 24 caps
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 50 caps
Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 55 caps
Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 69 caps
Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 67 caps
Nick Haining (Edinburgh Rugby) 11 caps
WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 48 caps
Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – CAPTAIN – 32 caps
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 12 caps
Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 22 caps
Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 20 caps
George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 27 caps
Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 51 caps
Backs
Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby) 27 caps
Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 29 caps
Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 36 caps
Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps
Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 93 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 17 caps
Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) 4 caps
Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 34 caps
Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps
Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 2 caps
Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap
Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps
Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 7 caps
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 19 caps
Ben White (London Irish) 6 caps
