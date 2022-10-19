Gregor Townsend comments on Finn Russell’s omission from Scotland squad

Gregor Townsend has explained why Finn Russell has been omitted from Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series squad.

Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hasting and Ross Thompson are the three out-halves included in the squad, while Russell, who has won 62 caps for Scotland and one cap for the British and Irish Lions, will remain in France with Racing 92 next month.

Elsewhere, Stuart Hogg has been replaced by Jamie Ritchie as captain, while Jack Dempsey, Murphy Walker and Stafford McDowell could all win their first caps for Scotland after being named in the squad.

Dempsey has won 14 caps for Australia, the last of which came just over three years ago, which means he is eligible to play for Scotland under World Rugby’s new international eligibility rules thanks to his Scottish grandfather.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend explained that his decision to omit Russell from the squad was based on form and consistency.

Gregor Townsend on Finn Russell’s omission.

“It’s really to reward form and consistency,” Townsend explained.

“Blair [Kinghorn] has really developed as a 10 since he moved there over a year ago. He had a very good tour and got better and better in the summer. He’s played really well for Edinburgh this year.

“Adam [Hastings] has really responded well to being left out of the squad last season. He was going to tour [Argentina] but he picked up an injury and he has been in very good form for his club Gloucester this year.

“With Ross, he hasn’t played as many games but he obviously had an excellent season for Glasgow last year. So those are the three players that we’re backing for this campaign.

“For someone like Finn Russell, who has missed out on the squad, someone who has played a lot of games for us in the past it’s a challenge for him to show his form and consistency over the next few weeks [for Racing 92].”

Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series squad.

Forwards

Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks) 4 caps

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 3 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 22 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 7 caps

Andy Christie (Saracens) 3 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 23 caps

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 24 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 50 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 55 caps

Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 69 caps

Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 67 caps

Nick Haining (Edinburgh Rugby) 11 caps

WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 48 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – CAPTAIN – 32 caps

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 12 caps

Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 22 caps

Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby) 20 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 27 caps

Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 51 caps

Backs

Mark Bennett (Edinburgh Rugby) 27 caps

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 29 caps

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 36 caps

Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 93 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 17 caps

Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) 4 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 34 caps

Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps

Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 2 caps

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 7 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 19 caps

Ben White (London Irish) 6 caps

