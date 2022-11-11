Gregor Townsend explains decision to slot Finn Russell straight back in at 10

Gregor Townsend has explained that Finn Russell’s good form for Racing 92 and experience has earned him a start against the All Blacks.

Russell was originally omitted from Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series squad, as Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson were all selected ahead of him at out-half.

At the time Townsend explained that his decision to omit Russell was based on form and consistency, although an injury to Hastings against Fiji last weekend has seen the British and Irish Lion recalled to Scotland’s squad.

Despite Kinghorn and Thompson originally being selected ahead of Russell, the 30-year-old has leapfrogged his two compatriots in the pecking order at out-half and will start against the All Blacks.

The Scotland head coach has explained that Russell’s last couple of outings in the Top 14 have convinced him that he is ready to start on Sunday.

Gregor Townsend on Finn Russell.

“Finn’s been in excellent form in the last few weeks for Racing,” Townsend said.

“He’s another experienced player who knows what it is to take on New Zealand and he brings his skill-set, which we all know about, into the team.

“Obviously Finn wasn’t in the squad until Adam [Hasting’s] injury, Fraser [Brown] wasn’t in the squad until we picked up an injury.

“To have those two back in the group, and to have someone like Richie Gary starting for the first time in five years last week and being outstanding in that performance, it helps to have experience but it’s all about what we do on the day.”

Ahead of Sunday’s clash with New Zealand, Head Coach Gregor Townsend talks through his team selection. Read more: https://t.co/XCV6NNScpd pic.twitter.com/wIvAPJXb17 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 11, 2022

A glimmer of hope for Scottish fans?

Russell’s omission from Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series squad raised plenty of eyebrows as he has been in fine form for Racing 92 since the start of the season and has proven himself to be his country’s best out-half in recent years.

His inclusion in Townsend’s starting team won’t make Scotland favourites, although it does increase their chances of a first-ever victory against the All Blacks.

In addition to Russell’s inclusion, the All Blacks have rested a couple of key players, as Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga have been left out of New Zealand’s match-day squad, while Mark Telea will make his debut on the wing.

Read More About: finn russell, gregor townsend, scotland rugby