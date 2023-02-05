Gregor Townsend lauds video game-esque Duhan van der Merwe try

Gregor Townsend has likened Duhan van der Merwe’s remarkable solo try to a score out of the 1997 video game ‘Jonah Lomu Rugby’.

Van der Merwe set the game alight with a sensational effort in the first half, as he gathered the ball from almost 60 metres out and beat five English defenders to score an early contender for the try of the Six Nations.

The Scotland winger also came up with the final try of the game to put his country back in front late on, although it will be his individual effort that will be remembered for years to come.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was almost in disbelief at how good Van der Merwe’s try was.

Gregor Townsend on Duhan van der Merwe’s first try.

“It was incredible, wasn’t it? It reminded me of when, for everybody of a certain age, you played ‘Jonah Lomu Rugby’ and suddenly one person can go quicker,” Townsend said.

“Duhan hasn’t had much rugby over the last few weeks. He’s trained really well with us but to play like he did today on the back of an injury, and not playing for Edinburgh, is real testament to how he’s got himself in this position, both mentally and physically.

“I almost saw a different side to Duhan there as he stepped and then accelerated away. His finish for the last try was similar to two years ago when he finished in the opposite corner.

“It was a brilliant finish but that first try was amazing, and one that gets the Scotland supporters going crazy in the stand and silences everyone else because you don’t see tries like that very often.”

A scintillating run from winger Duhan van der Merwe and an early contender for try of the tournament. Scotland lead England 12-5 at Twickenham Watch live coverage of England v Scotland on @rte2 and @rteplayer pic.twitter.com/dOQjJ7NFcJ — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 4, 2023

Can the Scots maintain their momentum?

Scotland have now beaten England on the opening day of the Six Nations for a third consecutive year, although on the last two occasions they came unstuck against Wales the following weekend.

Wales won’t have struck fear into the hearts of many with their 34-10 loss to Ireland, although they have made a habit of beating highly favoured Scotland sides in recent years.

If Scotland can beat Wales they will be well placed to compete for this year’s Six Nations title, having last won the championship when it was known as the Five Nations back in 1999.

