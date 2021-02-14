Share and Enjoy !

Gregor Townsend has criticised the officiating team for showing Scotland prop Zander Fagerson a red card in their narrow Six Nations loss to Wales.

Scotland were largely dominant against Wales at Murrayfield but let an early 14-point lead slip as the visitors fought back to win the exciting encounter by a single point.

Wales had already narrowed the gap to two-point by the time Fagerson was shown a red card, but playing with 14 men for almost 30 minutes certainly helped Wayne Pivac’s men.

RED CARD 🟥 Zander Fagerson sent off after a dangerous clear out. Scotland down to 14 men!

Townsend took exception to the sending off, telling The Scotsman that he believes the TMO process was insufficient.

“I didn’t think they had much of a discussion and I didn’t think they showed enough of the angles. They showed one slow-motion angle to begin with then took ages to find another one.

“The TMO did say that, because of the player’s late movement, you should make sure there’s no mitigation there, but I thought the whole process could have been much better.

“It’s obviously very serious when someone gets a red card and it just felt that there wasn’t the right angles or a proper discussion. “There was a discussion between the team of three when they were waiting for the angles, and they seemed to make their mind up then.

“We get on with whatever decision the referee has made and there’s nothing we can do about it now,” Townsend said. ‘We’ve got to be better.’ While the Scotland head coach was unhappy with the officiating team over the red card incident, he did admit that his team’s discipline let them down on more than one occasion. “When you go to 14 men for 25 minutes, it’s going to be more difficult. When you give away penalties that lead to points, that’s obviously not helping your chances of winning either. “We had three penalties in a row from lineout mauls that ended up with a try at the end of the first half. We’ve got to be better there,” Townsend commented. Scotland will travel to Paris in the next round of the Six Nations as they take on an in-form France side whose Grand Slam aspirations they halted in last year’s championship.

