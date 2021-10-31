Gregor Townsend identifies one area of concern for Scotland ahead of Australia test

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend believes his side will need to improve defensively if they are to beat Australia next weekend.

Tonga proved to be no match for Scotland yesterday at Murrayfield Stadium as the home side ran in 10 tries against the visitors to claim a 60-14 victory in their first game of the autumn campaign.

The Scots were certainly impressive in attack against the Tongans, but Townsend was less than thrilled with the defensive performance, which will need to be at its best against a resurgent Wallabies side.

Townsend was speaking to The Scotsman after Scotland’s thumping win against Tonga and challenged his players to improve in defence ahead of their meeting with Australia.

Gregor Townsend on Scotland’s defence.

“Defensively we’ll have to be at our very best. Australia have shown they are a good attacking side and they are full of confidence.” Townsend said.

“They’ve won five test matches in a row and they’ve beaten the world champions twice, the number one team in the world. We set very high standards in our defence and at times today it wasn’t at those standards.

“We also have to see how quickly we can integrate the players who are going to come back into the team during the week. We’ve got an extra day to prepare which should help us but we know it’s going to be a massive challenge on Sunday.” Highlights of our 60-14 win over Tonga at BT Murrayfield this afternoon. 📺 Watch all our @autumnnations matches live on @primevideosport. pic.twitter.com/fNJDgejsde — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) October 30, 2021 The Wallabies are in flying form but will be missing key players. Australia have climbed up to third place in the World Rugby Rankings after winning five test matches in-a-row, two of which came against South Africa, and will prove to be a much greater challenge for Scotland than Tonga. Although they are in very good form, three crucial players who have been key to their recent improvement – Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete – will be unavailable for their next three tests. Cooper will have an ample replacement in James O’Connor, while the Wallabies have no shortage of depth on the wing, but Kerevi is arguably the best inside centre in the world at the moment and will be extremely difficult to replace. Time is against Scotland as the prepare for Australia, as they were without all of their players who ply their trades in either England or France for the week leading up to the Tonga encounter. Several of Scotland’s British and Irish Lions stars such as Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg will link up with Townsend’s side this week, although they will have far less time together than the Wallabies, who have been together for months now.

